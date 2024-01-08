New Mexico Awards Job Training Funds To 14 Companies

Late last year, 14 New Mexico companies were approved for funding through the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s (EDD) Job Training Incentive Program. Companies seeking training funds are located throughout New Mexico, in Albuquerque, Belen, Bloomfield, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Roswell, Sunland Park, and Taos. Most of the companies will create high-tech, high-paying jobs in their communities, and as many as 395 workers will be trained.

New Mexico disburses Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) funding to approved companies on a reimbursement basis, after all training is complete. Businesses have a certain amount of time to hire employees and spend the training grants or the award is surrendered, going back to EDD for future JTIP utilization. The program has helped bring, keep, and grow companies in New Mexico, while providing strong encouragement for companies to hire and train residents in key positions.

These final JTIP awards for 2023 brought the annual total to 44 companies assisted in 11 New Mexico counties. Depending on the employment market and the pace of hiring, the funding will support as many as 1,273 job trainees.

“In the past year, the JTIP program has reached all corners of New Mexico,” commented Acting EDD Secretary Jon Clark. “These grants give businesses the opportunity to train workers for higher-paying jobs and expand their workforce with new hires. JTIP is helping to boost economic security for New Mexico families.”

November, December JTIP Awards Help 14 Companies

November JTIP awards will cover partial training expenses for 250 newly hired trainees, 32 interns, and 39 incumbent employees through the Step Up program. The eight companies whose applications were approved in November are eligible for a total of up to $3.85 million. They are:

AerSale, Inc., Roswell: 49 trainees at an average wage of $26.22 and 30 interns at an average wage of $20.79. Award total is more than $1.1 million. AerSale provides support services to the airline industry and specializes in the lease and sale of mid-life aircraft, while also offering comprehensive material solutions and asset management services.

Six more companies were approved for JTIP funding in December. Funds of up to $591,516 could train as many as 74 employees, including 40 current employees who will upskill through the Step Up program.

CAVU Aerospace, Inc., Roswell: 40 or more current employees will be trained through a Step Up award of $61,600. CAVU Aerospace is one of the world’s leading providers of aircraft asset management, disassembly, and recycling services while supporting various models to include wide- and narrow-body transport-category airframes and engines.

