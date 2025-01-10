New Jersey To Launch $8.6M Aerospace Innovation Center

A n $8.6 million investment approved last month by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will support the creation of an Aerospace Innovation Center (AIC) in Atlantic County. The AIC is one of seven Strategic Innovation Centers (SIC) planned in New Jersey, and the first with a focus on the aerospace industry. SICs are facilities that support research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking opportunities, hands-on training, business support services, and education opportunities.

The AIC — a 40,000-square-foot, two-story facility containing office and studios — is being developed in partnership with the Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA). It will be located in the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park (NARTP) in Egg Harbor Township. The Center will provide state-of-the-art aerospace research spaces, high-speed connectivity to the FAA William J. Hughes Center for Advanced Aerospace data systems and laboratories, and co-working and studio spaces that are ideal for collaboration and innovation.

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Elmira)

“Atlantic County’s deep roots in the aerospace industry makes it a prime location for the Aerospace Innovation Center, where companies can test and further their products, while students and entrepreneurs make discoveries and create new technologies to help move the industry forward,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “The NJEDA, under Governor Murphy’s leadership, has developed programs and initiatives to drive innovation, create jobs, and support sustainable long-term economic growth. Strategic Innovation Centers, like the AIC, is helping unlock opportunities for innovators to pursue research, testing, and development of cutting edge technologies.”

In addition to the NJEDA’s investment, the ACIA, NARTP and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA), will contribute $10.5 million dollars in funding to build the innovation center. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in October 2025, with the AIC expected to be fully operational in January 2026. ACIA is managing the construction of the facility and NARTP will manage the AIC’s operations.

“At ACIA, we are excited to collaborate with NARTP, ACEA, and NJEDA in the creation of the Aerospace Innovation Center,” commented Timothy Edmunds, Executive Director of the ACIA. “This initiative represents a significant step forward in advancing aerospace innovation and research, and it is only be possible with the foresight and steadfast financial support of our Atlantic County partners whose vision laid the foundation for the success of the research park..”

“This $8 million investment in the Atlantic County New Jersey Aerospace Center represents a critical step forward for New Jersey’s innovation economy,” said NARTP Chairman Major General Mark Loeben, USAF, retired. “By fostering research, development, and entrepreneurship within the aerospace industry, we are positioning the Garden State as a national leader in addressing the challenges of integrating advanced technologies, like drones and electric-powered flying taxis, into the National Airspace System.”

The AIC will partner with Rowan University, Rutgers University School of Engineering, Stockton University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the National Institute of Aerospace to provide university students hands-on experience and training.