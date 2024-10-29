New England: Building On Strong Foundations

By BF Editors

From the September/October 2024 Issue

T he New England region—consisting of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont—in the northeast corner of the United States, stands out for its exceptional industry diversity. The New England economy is comprised of traditional, reliable professions, such as those in education and healthcare, as well as dynamic, forward-thinking fields like technology and finance. The workforce and industry in this U.S. region exhibit versatility, catering to a spectrum of occupations, ranging from various educational backgrounds and across socio-economic strata. This diversity in jobs spans urban and rural environments.

Looking at data over 2023-24, this region has seen economic improvements ranging from employment to salaries, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s “New England Economic Conditions” July 2024 report also found that employment grew at a year-over-year rate of 1% (as of May 2024), which was close to the rate observed before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among all supersectors in New England, educational and health services had the highest growth rate, at more than 3%, from May 2023 to May 2024. By contrast, the information sector experienced a 3.7% decrease in employment.

New England’s unemployment rate increased 0.4 percentage point from May 2023 to May 2024; still, at 3.4%, the regional rate was lower than the national rate of 4%. Noted the Federal Reserve report, the rate increase in New England was likely driven in part by a rise in labor force participation.

Connecticut Rising

Connecticut’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, Dan O’Keefe, said it best when he said, “Connecticut is having a moment.”

The Constitution State is experiencing momentum across prominent indices and benchmarks that measure the health and competitiveness of a state economy. The third smallest state in the country leads its New England neighbors in social and economic factors that include:

#1 most diverse state in New England (WalletHub, 2023)

#1 most LGBTQ+ friendly state in New England (Out Leadership, 2024)

#1 most academic bioscience R&D expenditures per capita in New England (TEConomy/BIO, 2022)

#1 happiest state in New England (WalletHub, 2023)

#1 in New England (and the U.S.) for personal and residential safety (WalletHub, 2023)

Connecticut is the fastest growing economy in the region for the second year in a row, has had a budget surplus for six consecutive years, and boasts a rainy-day fund that is maxed out at $3.3 billion. The state’s credit rating has been repeatedly upgraded since the pandemic, and the state offers companies a predictable operating environment with a stable political culture that includes cooperation and consensus across party lines, a rarity in the U.S. today.

Connecticut offers business a predictable operating environment with a stable political culture. (Photo: Adobe Stock/F11photo)

The state has seen an uptick in its population and is led by a business-friendly and pragmatic governor, Ned Lamont. Governor Lamont has assembled an all-star economic development team which includes recently appointed Commissioner O’Keefe; Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie; and John Bourdeaux, President and CEO of five-year-old economic development non-profit AdvanceCT.

“Connecticut is here to win the economic pole position in New England and the greater Northeast region,” said Bourdeaux. “Our policies, operating environment, and critical economic indicators that companies look for as they make investment decisions are coming together under Governor Lamont.”

“Connecticut offers predictability to our corporate investors; we offer a true partnership with government alongside one of the top workforces in the nation.”

Connecticut’s talent pool is one of the most educated in the United States, with rankings that include the following:

4th most educated state in the nation (WalletHub, 2024)

#1 for college readiness in the United States (U.S. News & World Report, 2024)

3rd ranked community college system (WalletHub, 2024)

#2 ranked public school system in the nation (WalletHub, 2024)

“We have a lot of positives to talk about with the companies looking at New England and the Northeast,” added Bourdeaux. “We are competing for and winning foreign direct investment projects and sizeable U.S.-based investment from around the country.”

Connecticut’s recent momentum isn’t something that happened overnight, but steadily over the past six years. The pandemic created a migration of families and companies that relocated to Connecticut for its high quality of life, that includes sea-to-ski activities, excellent schools, world-class health care, and other amenities that became especially important after Covid-19.

The pandemic also spurred significant reshoring in the manufacturing industry, further benefiting Connecticut. Home to several large OEMs, companies in the supply chain of large manufacturers scrambled to set up operations closer to their largest customers.

Connecticut’s “moment” is here, and its upward economic trajectory is making people rethink their view of New England.

Visit wwwAdvanceCT.org for more information.

