Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Virginia

New And Expanding Manufacturers Bring 82 Jobs To Virginia

Shalag U.S. Inc. to invest $16.6 million into new Mecklenburg County facility while Canon Virginia Inc. will expand its Newport News facility.

Shalag US, Inc., a manufacturer of non-woven fabric for use in manufactured products, will invest $16.6 million to open a new non-woven manufacturing and production facility in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. The investment will create 52 new jobs. 

“Shalag US, Inc., and ownership are looking forward to adding a nonwovens line in South Hill, Virginia,” said CEO and general manager of Shalag US, Inc. Rodney Clayton. “When our new line is complete and running at anticipated levels, it will increase our overall production capacity in the US by 25 percent. Some factors in the purchase of the South Hill location are the strategic location, the company’s objective to reach more customers, and the ability to diversify its portfolio.

Jobs
Shalag US Inc. will invest $16.6 million to open new Mecklenburg County facility, creating 52 jobs. (Photo: Shalag/LinkedIn)

 “I am gratified to see another international company select Virginia for a new U.S. facility, reinforcing the strategic advantages a Virginia location offers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of 52 new jobs will help this region continue its economic comeback while also demonstrating the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across Virginia.” 
 
 Founded in Israel in 1983, Shalag is a global leader in through air bonding and carded thermo bonding, which involve the application of heated air to the surface of non-woven fabric, and a variety of other technologies to create products that have unique properties tailored for each specific application. The company first expanded to the United States in 2010 and manufactures a wide range of non-woven fabric for use in products including diapers, feminine hygiene, air filtration, and cleaning wipes. Shalag’s products offer superior absorption, softness, and comfort compared to traditional materials. 

 The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Mecklenburg County and Virginia’s Growth Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $117,460 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Mecklenburg County with this project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. 

Canon Virginia Inc. To Expand Newport News Facility Retaining 30 Employees

Canon Virginia, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of consumer and office products, will expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Newport News. The expansion will support Canon’s new initiative to scale a unique method of isolating natural silk protein to create a solution with applications for multiple industries. Canon Virginia will retrain 30 employees to staff the new line, which is one of the company’s first ventures outside their longstanding core business of image-related products.  

“This announcement brings great opportunity for Canon Virginia to continue our commitment to innovation, growth and development in Virginia,” said President & CEO of Canon Virginia, Inc. Shingo Shigeta. “With this expansion, we will make silk protein a viable commercially scaled technology with broad application use in various segments. Virginia’s conducive business environment and the healthy business ecosystem has helped us achieve this goal – this is only possible through unwavering support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Governor Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Newport News, and the Hampton Roads Alliance.” 

Jobs
Canon Virginia Inc. will expand its Newport News facility, retaining 30 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Canon Virginia Inc.)

 “We thank Canon Virginia, Inc. for its longstanding commitment to Virginia,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The company’s efforts to diversify its product line are indicative of the Virginia innovation ecosystem. We are proud that the Commonwealth continues to attract companies like Canon with our strong business climate, elite infrastructure, and top-notch workforce.” 

 Canon Virginia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Japanese corporation Canon Inc., a leading global manufacturer of office multi-function devices, laser printers, inkjet printers, medical equipment, cameras, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon’s U.S. headquarters based in New York. Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces innovative products such as the new silk protein using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. 

 The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News to secure the project for Virginia and will support Canon Virginia’s retraining efforts through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $350,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. 

Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
Sponsored Content

Canon Inc, Canon U.S.A Inc., Canon Virginia Inc., Mecklenburg County, Newport News, Shalag US Inc, Single Location, Virgina's Growth Alliance, Virginia, Virginia Economic Development Partnership

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success. 

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Rosenbauer Perspective | Star of the North

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success.  Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. See what role being located in Minnesota plays in their unmatched success.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Previous

Timberlab Building CLT Plant In Oregon

Next

Michigan’s Statewide Workforce Plan: Talent Pipeline For Long-Term Growth

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly