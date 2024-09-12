New And Expanding Manufacturers Bring 82 Jobs To Virginia

Shalag US, Inc., a manufacturer of non-woven fabric for use in manufactured products, will invest $16.6 million to open a new non-woven manufacturing and production facility in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. The investment will create 52 new jobs.

“Shalag US, Inc., and ownership are looking forward to adding a nonwovens line in South Hill, Virginia,” said CEO and general manager of Shalag US, Inc. Rodney Clayton. “When our new line is complete and running at anticipated levels, it will increase our overall production capacity in the US by 25 percent. Some factors in the purchase of the South Hill location are the strategic location, the company’s objective to reach more customers, and the ability to diversify its portfolio.

Shalag US Inc. will invest $16.6 million to open new Mecklenburg County facility, creating 52 jobs. (Photo: Shalag/LinkedIn)

“I am gratified to see another international company select Virginia for a new U.S. facility, reinforcing the strategic advantages a Virginia location offers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of 52 new jobs will help this region continue its economic comeback while also demonstrating the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across Virginia.”



Founded in Israel in 1983, Shalag is a global leader in through air bonding and carded thermo bonding, which involve the application of heated air to the surface of non-woven fabric, and a variety of other technologies to create products that have unique properties tailored for each specific application. The company first expanded to the United States in 2010 and manufactures a wide range of non-woven fabric for use in products including diapers, feminine hygiene, air filtration, and cleaning wipes. Shalag’s products offer superior absorption, softness, and comfort compared to traditional materials.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Mecklenburg County and Virginia’s Growth Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $117,460 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Mecklenburg County with this project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Canon Virginia Inc. To Expand Newport News Facility Retaining 30 Employees

Canon Virginia, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of consumer and office products, will expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Newport News. The expansion will support Canon’s new initiative to scale a unique method of isolating natural silk protein to create a solution with applications for multiple industries. Canon Virginia will retrain 30 employees to staff the new line, which is one of the company’s first ventures outside their longstanding core business of image-related products.

“This announcement brings great opportunity for Canon Virginia to continue our commitment to innovation, growth and development in Virginia,” said President & CEO of Canon Virginia, Inc. Shingo Shigeta. “With this expansion, we will make silk protein a viable commercially scaled technology with broad application use in various segments. Virginia’s conducive business environment and the healthy business ecosystem has helped us achieve this goal – this is only possible through unwavering support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Governor Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Newport News, and the Hampton Roads Alliance.”

Canon Virginia Inc. will expand its Newport News facility, retaining 30 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Canon Virginia Inc.)

“We thank Canon Virginia, Inc. for its longstanding commitment to Virginia,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The company’s efforts to diversify its product line are indicative of the Virginia innovation ecosystem. We are proud that the Commonwealth continues to attract companies like Canon with our strong business climate, elite infrastructure, and top-notch workforce.”

Canon Virginia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Japanese corporation Canon Inc., a leading global manufacturer of office multi-function devices, laser printers, inkjet printers, medical equipment, cameras, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon’s U.S. headquarters based in New York. Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces innovative products such as the new silk protein using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News to secure the project for Virginia and will support Canon Virginia’s retraining efforts through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $350,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.