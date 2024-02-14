Netherlands-Based App Givt Establishes HQ in Tulsa, OK

Givt founder Sjoerd (Joe) van Oort debuted the app in 2017 in The Netherlands and has been looking to expand his footprint. The app has already expanded to the United Kingdom.

A Netherlands-based tech company now has a footprint in the U.S.

Givt, a digital giving app, recently established its headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at One Technology Center, according to the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

“We are thrilled that Givt has chosen Tulsa for its U.S. headquarters,” said Arthur Jackson, the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “The company’s innovative approach to giving is ideal in a city celebrated for its philanthropy. I can’t wait to see where Tulsa takes Givt as it expands its reach and the Tulsa region continues to diversify our economy.”

“We always knew that the U.S. is where we should be because 75% of giving by individuals happens here,” Van Oort said. “Tulsa was the most attractive from the combination of the opportunities and cost. We want to build in one city what we’re going to do worldwide. Tulsa feels like a place that wants us to do that. It wants to be known for being a generous city.”

The move by Givt confirms Tulsa’s place in the tech development industry, as well as its reputation as “America’s Most Generous City,” according to Michelle Barnett, Senior Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development for PartnerTulsa, the city’s economic development arm.

Givt has about 130,000 users globally, and in The Netherlands 40% of churches use the app.