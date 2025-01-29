Nestlé Invests $675M In Arizona Factory And Distribution Center

Nestlé USA has opened its new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale, Arizona. The 630,000-square-foot facility produces creamers for several of Nestlé’s brands, including Coffee mate®, natural bliss® and Starbucks®, and has the ability to extend to additional beverages in the future. The new location marks Nestlé USA’s 20th food and beverage factory and is the latest in its more than $3 billion investment to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the U.S. over the past several years. The Glendale facility is outfitted with advanced technology and digital tools, enabling the flexibility to shift production based on changing consumer needs, trends and seasonality. The company will employ 300 people at the facility.

“Coffee culture is booming across the U.S. as consumers seek more options for customization and experimentation when it comes to their coffee at home. As the definitive leader in the refrigerated creamers space, we are focused on delivering on those consumer needs to drive the growth of our business and the category. This new facility was built with the flexibility needed to support innovation, and will play a key role in helping us deliver for our customers and consumers now, and in the future,” said Daniel Jhung, President of Coffee & Beverage for Nestlé USA. “We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the city of Glendale and the state of Arizona, and we look forward to growing alongside this thriving community.”

The Glendale, AZ facility produce creamers for several of Nestlé’s go-to brands, including Coffee mate®, natural bliss® and Starbucks®

Building on its years of work and progress to help create a more sustainable future, Nestlé designed the new Glendale facility with sustainability at the forefront:

The factory is equipped with water management tools to recycle and repurpose up to 75% of its treated processed water, with the aim to continuously improve its recycle and reuse capabilities. To further this impact for the facility and community, Nestlé is partnering with students and researchers at Arizona State University to continue exploring innovative water management technologies and waste stream optimization.

The factory produces creamer bottles that are recyclable and made from food-grade recycled plastic.

The factory is zero waste for disposal, meaning it recycles, composts or recovers energy from waste materials that would have otherwise gone to a landfill.

Renewable electricity is being utilized by the factory to help reduce carbon emissions.

“The city of Glendale is honored to partner with Nestlé to bring jobs to our community and advance our economy as a hub to propel the food and beverage industry forward,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “Nestlé’s presence will have a lasting and positive impact to pave way for our city’s vibrant future.”

The Glendale facility adds to Nestlé’s factory presence in Arizona, joining both Nestlé Purina in Flagstaff and Nestlé Health Science in Prescott.

Nestlé is also announced a donation of $100,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank. This donation will provide enough food for 500,000 meals and supports St. Mary’s work to distribute food at no cost to millions of people, along with providing tailored job training to those facing employment challenges throughout Arizona. The company has already been engaged in the Glendale community by volunteering with local organizations including The Mission Continues and is fostering the next generation of manufacturing talent by inviting local high school students to the facility to learn about manufacturing career opportunities.