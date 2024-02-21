National Resilience To Invest $225M In Cincinnati Site

National Resilience expects to invest at least $225 million in its Cincinnati site to increase production capacity and also will expand its drug-product capabilities at its RTP site in North Carolina.

A technology-focused biomanufacturing company will expand its clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing in two states.

National Resilience expects to invest at least $225 million in its Cincinnati site to increase production capacity and also will expand its drug-product capabilities at its RTP site in North Carolina. The company’s growth should give it the ability to provide more than 200 million units to partners “across its manufacturing network by 2025.”

“Strengthening our drug product manufacturing capacity across the Resilience network highlights our commitment to providing robust and scalable outsourcing options for our partners,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of National Resilience. “As a highly experienced team already supporting a leading pharmaceutical company with their GLP-1 products, this expansion further supports Resilience’s mission to ensure adequate biomanufacturing capacity by addressing and overcoming historic manufacturing challenges throughout the industry.”

The FDA-licensed site in Ohio currently has “three high speed fill lines for vials, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes (PFS), with a fourth PFS fill line ready by 2025,” the company said. The facility also is expected to have six device-assembly and packaging suites by 2025.

In RTP site in North Carolina, growth plans include a new state-of-the-art Bausch & Strobel Isolator filler, the company said.

National Resilience was founded in 2020 and aims to advance the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development.