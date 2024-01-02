National Movers Study: Where Did Americans Move In 2023?

Balanced Movement

States with less than 55% of moves by United Van Lines, rather inbound or outbound, increased in 2023 as fewer Americans relocated compared to the previous year, according to the study. Several states also saw nearly the same number of residents moving inbound as outbound. Nevada and Utah were among these “balanced states.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic influenced decisions to move and accelerated existing moving patterns in 2020, mostly driven by the opportunity to work remotely, the desire to be closer to family and better affordability,” said Michael A. Stoll, Economist and Professor in The Department of Public Policy at The University of California, Los Angeles. “Some Americans may be faced with economic uncertainty, coupled with an increased cost of living and lack of affordable housing. This can result in adjustments to moving timelines or people making interstate moves, rather than across states.”

Metro Area Trends

Metro areas with more outbound moves than inbound moves tended to experience less growth in their working-age population in the same year. The study and its accompanying survey, which examines the motivations and influences for Americans’ interstate moves, revealed the leading motivation behind these migration patterns and across all regions is a career change — with 29% of movers relocating for a new job or company transfer.

Additionally, the survey shows the top motivations for moves — such as wanting to be closer to family (27%) and retirement (14%) — have declined compared to 2022 as movers consider other important factors related to location preferences, the cost of living and affordable housing.

Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy examined the relationship between the United Van Lines move data and the current housing market, which revealed affordability is the most significant consideration for home buyers and sellers planning to relocate.

The study shows movers tend to relocate to less expensive metro areas that are likely to see less competition in the housing market. Charlotte, NC and Indianapolis, IN were among the top markets for net inbound moves by United Van Lines, of the 50 largest metro areas by population. A deeper analysis from Zillow explores how these migration patterns impact home value and regional population growth.