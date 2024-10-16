MyDefence To Invest $1.2M Into Oklahoma City Office

MyDefence, has selected Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for its second U.S. based office. The company is planning an initial investment of more than $1.2 million. The expansion, which was facilitated by Commerce, will create 48 new jobs and provide military and defense companies with counter-drone technology to combat Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other threatening drone technology.

“From an overall perspective, it is great news that MyDefence sets up its second US-based facility less than a year after its first,” said Defense Industry Attache, Brigadier General Prince Joachim. “Having chosen Oklahoma City to expand production, MyDefence will find itself at the heart of innovation and R&D in the field of counter-UAS. This move will undoubtedly inspire other Danish high-tech defence-industries.”

MyDefence has identified the newly constructed Convergence development near downtown Oklahoma City for its offices and plans to be housed in the building by 2025. The Convergence multi-phase project is located within the Oklahoma City Innovation District. When finished, Convergence will include 950 new offices, along with an amphitheater, retail space and Hilton-Curio affiliated hotel.

MyDefence to open second U.S. based office in Oklahoma City, OK, creating 48 jobs. (Photo: MyDefence)

“Oklahoma has some of the strongest aerospace and defense infrastructure in the nation — it only makes sense that we’re seeing more UAS companies invest here. It speaks to the strategic role we play in defending freedoms around the world,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “I’m thankful to the team at the Department of Commerce for landing another great company, and look forward to welcoming MyDefence to Oklahoma.”

“We’re thrilled to see MyDefence join Oklahoma’s thriving defense and aerospace sector,” said Evan Brown, Executive Director of EDGE at Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Oklahoma offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and a workforce that’s ready to lead, and it’s exciting MyDefence can be apart of it. We couldn’t be more excited to support a company like MyDefence and see how their cutting-edge technology brings new jobs and opportunities to Oklahomans.”

“We are not only excited to welcome a cutting-edge company like MyDefence to the Oklahoma City business community, we are thrilled they are locating at the Convergence development in our Innovation District,” said Christy Gillenwater president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “This is more validation that our investment in creating an innovation culture in Oklahoma City is getting noticed worldwide. MyDefence joins an impressive peer group of companies in our community who are not only providing great jobs to Oklahomans but helping keep the world a safer place.”

Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Approves Funding

On October 9, the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission approved funding for statewide airport construction projects, new non-stop flight incentives for OKC Will Rogers International Airport, and educational initiatives designed to improve the aviation classroom laboratory environment across the state.

The Commission approved several grants to fund airport construction projects.

Enid Woodring Regional Airport: The Commission approved a grant to fund the construction of a taxilane, with a total project cost of $1,343,730.

Watonga Regional Airport: A project to construct a partial parallel taxiway and apron on the west side of the airport to open up 40 acres of developable property was approved, with a total cost of $1,536,812.

William R. Pogue Airport (Sand Springs): The Commission greenlit a state grant for the installation of a Jet A fuel system at the airport. The project’s total cost is $563,124.48, with half funded by state grants and the other half by local sponsor matching funds.

Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission will fund statewide airport constructio (Photo: Facebook/Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission)

The Commission also approved a $2 million grant to support the OKC Will Rogers World Airport and the Oklahoma City Economic Alliance’s initiative to garner new commercial air service for one or more potential new routes including San Francisco, San Diego, Washington Dulles, Boston, or a destination in Mexico. This grant award is a part of the Department’s Commercial Air Service Development Program designed to support potential new non-stop flights for the state’s commercial airports and funded through the Oklahoma Legislature’s PREP fund that was passed in the fall of 2022.

The Commission also awarded more than $300,000 in classroom lab improvement grants to institutions across the state. These funds will be used to develop or improve laboratory facilities dedicated to aviation and aerospace programs.

“These grants will give students across Oklahoma the resources they need to engage in meaningful aerospace education,” said Paula Kedy, Statewide Aerospace STEM Education Manager. “By investing in school laboratories and aviation programs, we are not only preparing our students for future careers but also securing Oklahoma’s future as a leader in aerospace.”