MSC Group Brings Cruise Division To Miami, FL

A company with 25 years of commitment to Miami-Dade County, Florida, is now bringing another division to the area.

MSC Group will invest $100 million to position its new North American headquarters for its cruise division in downtown Miami. The new, state-of-the-art facility will be located within Block 55 at Sawyer’s Walk, according to the company, and combine MSC Cargo, MSC Cruises, and Explora Journeys at one site.

“We are thrilled to invest in the future of MSC and Miami-Dade County by making this important move,” said Fabio Santucci, President and CEO of MSC USA. “Miami has been a pivotal part of our growth story in the U.S., and we are proud of our strong history of driving the local economy.”

Rodrick T. Miller, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, said the move “underscores Miami’s status as a world-class destination” for companies looking to expand their reach across the continent and the Caribbean.

“Miami-Dade provides an ideal backdrop for a distinguished brand like MSC Cruises, celebrated for its contemporary offerings and international flair,” Miller said. “With our diverse and skilled workforce, coupled with a top-tier cruise port, Miami warmly embraces MSC Cruises.”

The move is expected to bring roughly 250 employees to South Florida.

MSC Cruises is the world’s third-largest cruise line.