Momentum In Missouri

By Kyle Peschler

From the January/February 2025 Issue

T he Missouri business climate continues to evolve into a strong, diversified environment for traditional and emerging industries. As Governor Mike Parson prepared to leave office this January, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) released an overview of strides made during his tenure that began in 2018. With Governor Mike Kehoe now at the helm, the Show Me State is forging its path to an economy that’s stronger than ever.

Since June 1, 2018, DED supported more than 740 business projects that totaled around $17 billion in investment and more than 60,000 jobs created. DED helped business grow using programs such as the Missouri Works Program, which assists companies in expanding, retaining workers, and creating new jobs.

Numerous business projects were completed in the past few years such as the expansion of General Motors’ manufacturing plant in Wentzville, American Foods Group’s new facility in Warren County, and Google’s new data center in Kansas City along with many others.

Next NGA West, a campus for the National-Geospatial Intelligence Agency, will open in St. Louis in 2025. (Credit: Adobe Stock / F11Photo)

Since June 2018, Missouri added around 190,000 jobs to its economy. The state’s GDP growth is also outpacing national growth.

DED has supported a wide range of projects to strengthen communities and increase capacity for economic growth. Since June 2018, the Community Development Block Grant Program awarded funds to 320 projects across the state that totaled $230.6 million and impacted 1 million Missouri residents.

The American Rescue Plan Act awarded more than $530 million to more than 700 communities, nonprofits, and businesses for projects supporting broadband access, workforce training, community revitalization, local tourism, and industrial sites.

DED’s Office of Broadband Development expanded efforts to connect Missouri residents to quality internet access as it secured $1.7 billion in funding through federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program — the third largest allocation in the U.S. More than 75,000 new connections have already been made through other programs that have awarded more than $310 million.

Missouri One Start was formed in 2019. Since then, the recruitment agency has trained more than 173,000 employees and supported more than 1,300 projects that represent a total of more than $10.7 billion in capital investment.

Missouri: Agriculture, Geospatial, Manufacturing

Missouri stands out as a premier destination for businesses seeking growth and innovation. With a business-friendly environment, a prime location in the center of the U.S., and a highly skilled workforce, the state offers unparalleled advantages for companies across key industries. Recent investments and ongoing projects highlight Missouri’s appeal to leading global businesses.

Food & Agriculture Powerhouse. Missouri dominates agriculture and food production in the U.S., ranking among the top states for crop and livestock output. The state’s $94 billion agriculture industry continues to grow, thanks to new investments from leading companies such as Beck’s. The company is currently building a new soybean seed processing facility in New Madrid, reinforcing Missouri’s role as an agriculture leader and supporting farmers in their quest to meet the growing demand for soybeans. In addition to unrivaled access to abundant natural resources and strong support from state leadership, companies in Missouri gain access to over 50% of the U.S. within a one-day drive, providing efficient distribution options.

Situated on 105.5 acres, Beck’s new facility in Missouri will cover 60,000 square feet and have a processing capacity of 3 million units of soybeans per year. (Credit: Missouri Partnership)

Geospatial Innovation Hub. As a burgeoning tech hub, Missouri is set to solidify its leadership in geospatial technology with the upcoming launch of Next NGA West in St. Louis this year. This state-of-the-art campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is already attracting industry leaders in mapping, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. St. Louis’ GeoFutures Initiative and collaborations with universities further amplify Missouri’s reputation as a global center for innovation. Companies like Esri and Maxar Technologies are already tapping into this rich ecosystem.

Advanced Manufacturing Expertise. Missouri’s advanced manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of its economy, driving innovation across industries such as military aircraft, agriculture products, and heavy-duty trucks. Automotive giants like Ford and General Motors have invested significantly in their Missouri facilities in recent years, underscoring Missouri’s strength in advanced manufacturing. Manufacturers in Missouri benefit from its central location, low operating costs, and a dedicated workforce.

New Workforce Tax Credit and Grant Programs. In 2024 the state launched two new workforce training programs — the Intern and Apprentice Tax Credit and the Credential Training Program. Both are open to industries and training categories not previously covered by Missouri One Start. The focus on apprenticeships, internships and industry-related credentialling allows eligible businesses to increase their investment in talent attraction and retention. Through the Intern and Apprentice Tax Credit, eligible business owners or companies can receive a tax credit against their state taxes in return for hiring interns or registered apprentices. Businesses whose workforce requires industry-related credentials can receive a grant to offset their credentialing expense through the Credential Training Program.

While both new programs have eligibility requirements, they are more easily met than those required for Missouri One Start’s traditional workforce training programs. This accessibility among new, previously unserved industries is expected to expand the number of businesses Missouri One Start serves and the types of skilled talent the state retains.

With its strategic location, affordability, and supportive business environment, Missouri is the perfect place for companies looking to expand. The Show-Me State is ready to show the world why it’s the best place to do business.

Visit missouripartnership.com for more information.