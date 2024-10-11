Contact Us

Moen And Clairity Technology Locate In Clark County, Nevada

The commercial faucet brand opened a distribution center in North Las Vegas, and Clairity will build a facility for its carbon dioxide removal technology.

Moen, a consumer faucet brand in North America, celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new distribution center in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Known as the Prologis Speedway North Distribution Center 1, the nearly 700,000-square-foot facility has been designed to allow the company to increase inventory on the West Coast, improving lead times and reducing transportation costs.

“The official opening of this distribution center marks an important milestone in streamlined operations for Moen and in creating even more exceptional experiences for those we serve,” said Ron Wilson, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Fortune Brands Innovations. “Thanks to the building’s high level of automation, enhanced ergonomics and other elements supporting productivity, we’re anticipating as much as a 200% increase in product volume out of the building and approximately a 30% faster lead time in serving West Coast customers as compared to our previous center in the area. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this new facility has on our business, the community of North Las Vegas and our customers west of the Mississippi and beyond.”

Nevada
Moen opened a 700,000 square foot facility in North Las Vegas, NV. (Photo: Jenny Mann)

Aligning with the new center’s focus on innovation, the building will serve as a hub for Moen’s game-changing Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff – an innovative device which offers a digitally driven and proactive approach to leak detection, with the ability to help reduce household water wasted through preventable leaks by up to 90%.* An array of other Moen products will be distributed from the facility as well.

A longtime member of the community, Moen previously operated a distribution center in North Las Vegas. While yesterday served as the official opening of the new facility, operations have already begun, with work starting this past summer. To support the operations at this larger center, approximately 10% more workers were hired as compared to the previous facility in North Las Vegas.

Sustainability also will be top of mind at the state-of-the-art center. As part of Moen’s robust recycling program, the facility will feature new innovations, such as an automated machine that will optimize box sizes to minimize cardboard usage and eliminate the need for plastic air pillows. Solar energy also will be integrated during 2025 as another means to help reduce the facility’s environmental footprint.

Clarity Technology Inc. To Build First Commercial Facility In Southern Nevada


Clairity Technology Inc. a carbon dioxide removal company developing novel systems for direct air capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide, is planning to site its first commercial facility in Southern Nevada after being approved for state tax incentives during the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Directors meeting.

Clairity’s technology is carbon-negative and water-positive, generating potable water for local communities while isolating and removing carbon dioxide from the air. Clairity plans to deploy the first end-to-end direct air capture and carbon storage project in Nevada, with a capacity to remove 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide annually and generate over 1,000 liters of water per day.

“Southern Nevada is the perfect ecosystem for us to deploy our first project,” said Glen Meyerowitz, CEO of Clairity Technology Inc. “The US Southwest is a hotbed of innovation across a range of climate technologies, and Nevada is an increasing force. The skilled and growing workforce, geographic proximity to many markets, and future growth of clean energy in the state are all factors that prime Nevada to be the perfect place for us not only today but into the future.”

Nevada
Clairity Technology Inc. to open its first commercial facility in Clark County, NV. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Paul)

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), in collaboration with its municipal partners throughout Clark County, provided assistance to Clairity throughout the process of applying for state tax abatements, which was a key factor in the company’s decision to move to Southern Nevada.

“Clairity’s innovative project exemplifies the kind of groundbreaking, clean technology that aligns with our region’s commitment to sustainability,” said Tina Quigley, President & CEO of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. “By choosing Southern Nevada for this first-of-its-kind project, Clairity is not only investing directly in our community, but also paving the way for a more sustainable future for many generations to come.”

Over the next two years, Clairity is planning to make a capital investment of $2.5 million in Southern Nevada. The company will bring high-quality science and engineering jobs to Southern Nevada including mechanical engineering technicians, manufacturing engineers, chemists, and materials scientists.

Check out all the latest news related to Nevada economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

