Modine To Invest $18.1M To Expand Rockbridge County, VA Site

The thermal management solutions company's project to increase production capacity for data center cooling equipment will create 211 jobs.

An innovative thermal management solutions company plans to invest $18.1 million to expand its operation in Rockbridge County, VA, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Modine’s project to increase production capacity for data center cooling equipment will create 211 jobs.

“Virginia is a world leader in the data center industry, and we are proud to contribute to the industry’s growth here,” said Rob Bedard, General Manager, Data Centers, North America at Modine. “This new investment in our Rockbridge plant shows our commitment to support the region and enhances our position to offer a full range of cooling solutions to serve North America data center customers through our Airedale by Modine brand.”

Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, said Modine has thrive in Rockbridge County for more than six decades.

“We are proud that the Commonwealth attracts and retains companies like Modine with our strong business climate, talent pipeline, and world-class infrastructure,” Merrick said. “This expansion project will provide more than 200 new jobs, and we encourage interested applicants to visit www.modineva.com to apply.”

Modine provides systems and solutions to improve air quality and conserve natural resources. The company, headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, employs more than 11,000 people worldwide.

VEDP worked with Rockbridge County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to bring the project to the Commonwealth.