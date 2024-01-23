Mobile County, AL To Gain Nearly $50M In Capital Investments

The Industrial Development Authority recently approved projects for Eco Material Technologies and MYER Companies.

Two companies will bring nearly $50 million in new capital investments to Mobile County, Alabama.

MYER Companies will construct a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot facility to expand its operations in Mobile, according to the Mobile Chamber.

The $2.6 million expansion is expected to create 26 full-time jobs over three years.

“With the latest and greatest technology and equipment, this new indoor paint and blast facility will allow our team to turn out finished products of unparalleled quality, and with the ability to do so in a very environmentally friendly way,” said Bradley Myer, Chief Development Officer at MYER Companies, LLC.

The investment, according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, will “propel the company into many more years of growth and success.”

The new facility will house the company’s coatings department. Groundbreaking is expected in March and the site is anticipated to be fully operational in December, according to the chamber.

MYER was founded in 2013.

Eco Materials Technologies Invests $45M

Eco Material Technologies will invest $45 million and create 25 full-time jobs in North Mobile County. The facility, expected to be operational in January 2026, will produce a low-carbon alternative to cement.

The product, known as supplementary cementitious material (SCM), is used in road and bridge projects. Roughly 600,000 dry tons of material will be generated annually, according to the chamber.

Eco Material Technologies has facilities in more than 115 locations.