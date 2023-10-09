MKS Plastics To Double Size Of Tangipahoa Parish Facility

A Louisiana-based industrial pail manufacturer plans to invest $14 million to double the size of a production facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

The addition for MKS Plastics is expected to bring 20 new jobs to the site, while retaining 82 positions.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the fact that MKS Plastics is a “homegrown company” makes its expansion all the more exciting.

“The expansion of another advanced manufacturer in Tangipahoa demonstrates our ability to provide a quality workforce within this industry and we look forward to MKS providing long-standing career opportunities for our citizens,” Miller said.

With companies like MSK Plastics growing their footprint in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said manufacturing jobs in the state were the highest in seven years at the end of 2022.

“Louisiana’s diverse and growing manufacturing sector supports more than 140,000 workers and their families through investment and job creation,” he said.

MKS Plastics’ manufacturing line will increase due to the expansion, adding 14 injection molding machines and equipment used to run the machines. A rail spur also will be added to the facility allowing the plant to “directly receive raw materials used in the production process,” according to Greater New Orleans, Inc.

“This type of expansion is a marker of success for a family-owned manufacturing company like MKS Plastics,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The larger facility will not only allow the company to keep up with rising demand for their products, but will create meaningful new jobs at home in Tangipahoa Parish, and strengthen the region’s manufacturing legacy.”