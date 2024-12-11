C entral Power Systems & Services will invest more than $28.5 million to expand in Platte City, Missouri. The power generator manufacturer will create 245 jobs with the project, located in the Platte International Commerce Center. The expansion includes the addition of a hands-on training center with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery to allow for increased production capabilities, and more space for future growth.

Central Power operates across 22 locations with 500 employees nationwide. The company specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of natural gas and diesel generators in addition to maintenance and rental services of generators and other heavy equipment, including industrial engines, construction and agricultural equipment, and more.

“Central Power has been building custom designed products within the area for over a decade, and we are honored to have the opportunity to continue to grow within our Platte County community,” said Paige Roberts, Director of Marketing for Central Power. “Our leadership team is comprised of individuals who have an extensive background in diesel repair, and our company values are centered around doing what is right and taking care of our team members. We look forward to bringing these values to the Platte City community, along with bright career options and technical training programs! We thank everyone for the tremendous support we have received already.”

“Central Power Systems & Services’ significant expansion in Platte City is another example of a leading manufacturer choosing Missouri as a place to grow,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s success in our state is bringing even more investment and good-paying jobs to the thriving Kansas City region. We congratulate Central Power Systems & Services as the company continues to benefit from our low costs, ideal infrastructure, and skilled workforce.” (Photo: Central Power Systems)

For this expansion, Central Power will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company may also receive assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

“DED is pleased to support Central Power Systems & Services as it brings new opportunities to Platte City,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). “We’re excited to see manufacturers continuing to help Missourians prosper in the Kansas City region and beyond through investment and job creation.”

“We are thrilled Central Power Systems & Services has expanded in Platte County,” said Tina Chace, Executive Director of Platte County Economic Development Council. “It has been a pleasure collaborating with them and VanTrust Real Estate to maintain Central Power’s strong presence in the Northland. This expansion highlights the company’s confidence in our region as a thriving hub for business growth, bringing valuable opportunities and continued development to our community. We look forward to celebrating Central Power’s success in their new home.”

OpenStore To Invest $5M In Kansas City Fulfillment Center

OpenStore will establish its first-ever fulfillment center in Kansas City, investing $5 million and creating 46 new jobs. The e-commerce platform’s 113,000-square-foot facility will be located at Executive Park Logistics Center. Expected to open in March 2025, the fulfillment center will enable OpenStore to provide faster and more efficient service to its growing portfolio of e-commerce brands.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first fulfillment center in Kansas City, Missouri — a major milestone that underscores OpenStore’s incredible growth and our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers,” said David Reifschneider, head of supply chain at OpenStore. “This expansion not only enhances our operational capabilities but also positions us to better serve our customers while implementing technology-driven fulfillment solutions. The future is bright and we’re excited to embark on this next chapter of growth and opportunity with the significant talent resources in the Kansas City region.”

OpenStore’s first-ever fulfillment center is scheduled to open in March 2025 at the Executive Park Logistics Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo: Missouri Partnership)

Miami-based OpenStore is the largest operator of businesses on Shopify, with more than 100,000 SKUs and a customer base exceeding two million. The e-commerce company is committed to scaling its portfolio through investments in technology and innovation, improving customer support with its AI-powered tool, OpenDesk, and optimizing logistics with its new fulfillment center.

“No matter the industry, Missouri delivers what innovative businesses like OpenStore need to invest, grow, and thrive,” said Gov. Parson. “It’s always exciting to see cutting-edge companies choosing the Show-Me State due to our strategic location, superior infrastructure and talented workforce. We welcome OpenStore to Kansas City and look forward to its contributions to the area’s growing distribution sector.”

For this expansion, OpenStore will benefit from the Missouri Works program.

“Kansas City continues to be a key player in industrial growth and innovation, attracting 70 million square feet of development in the past decade,” said Josie Calkins, Director at KC SmartPort, an affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “The region’s unmatched location and logistics advantages are highly attractive to technologically innovative companies like OpenStore looking to optimize their operations and expand their reach.”

“We are excited to welcome OpenStore to Missouri, where innovation and industry meet to create extraordinary opportunities,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Their investment in Kansas City highlights the strength of our central location, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce. Missouri continues to be a premier destination for e-commerce and logistics companies, and we look forward to seeing OpenStore thrive in our state.”