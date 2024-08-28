Missouri Expansions Boost Economy

By Kyle Peschler

From the July / August 2024 Issue

I n December 2023, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the expansion of nine companies and around 90 total business projects during the past year. In December 2023, these companies invested $55 million creating around 296 jobs. This was a part of a $2.9 billion investment which led to 5,100 jobs created since January of 2023.

“We’re excited to see each of these employers growing in Missouri. Our investments in our state’s workforce and infrastructure are supporting the growth of leading businesses statewide. We look forward to seeing these companies continue to succeed as they create new jobs and opportunities for Missourians,” said Governor Mike Parson at the time.

The Kansas City, MO region has been the center of many company expansions in 2023-2024. (Credit: Missouri Tourism)

Throughout 2023, three Missouri regions were among those that experienced significant investments that created jobs. The St. Louis region, Kansas City region, and Southeast region all had companies that invested in expansions which created jobs for their local residents.

In October 2023, Advantage Solutions announced it would relocate its corporate headquarters to St. Louis, by the first quarter of 2024. Advantage Solutions wanted to leverage St. Louis’ prime location to reach clients more effectively while using the location as a hub to meet and innovate with consumer goods companies and retailers. Advantage Solutions planned to invest in programs with local organizations to benefit the St. Louis community, centered on economic power and mobility.

In December 2023, the iFIL USA plant, owned by the Donaldson Company in Harrisonville, announced an expansion. The filtration technology company planned a $6.4 million expansion that was set to create 35 jobs in the area.

Bulk Tank, a manufacturer of innovative parts for pneumatic tank trailers expanded in Park Hills, investing $600,000 while creating nine jobs for residents in the area.

Michelle Hataway, the Director of the Department of Economic Development stated, “Our mission is to help Missourians prosper, and that’s exactly what these companies are doing as they expand and invest in their communities.”

Investments Continue In 2024

In May 2024, Quaker Windows and Doors announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Eldon. The windows and doors manufacturer is set to invest more than $30 million while creating 220 jobs. The expansion will add 300,00 square feet to the 450,000-square-foot facility. Originally opened in 2020, the Quaker facility has already undergone three additions since then. With this next expansion the facility’s total space will be nearly 800,000 square feet.

Quaker Windows and Doors will expand its Eldon manufacturing facility, investing $30 million and creating 220 new jobs. (Credit: Quaker Windows and Doors)

“Quaker’s ongoing investment and job creation in Eldon is a testament to our state’s ability to support first-rate manufacturers. This company’s growth is a prime example of the results that our state’s business climate, superior infrastructure, and skilled workforce provide. We look forward to Quaker’s success as it continues its decades-long history of quality and excellence in central Missouri,” said Gov. Parson.

“This project is part of Quaker’s ongoing investment in our future. Expanding our paint, thermal-fill, and glass capabilities is essential in supporting increased capacity needs for our commercial, residential, and luxury customers throughout the country,” stated Quaker Windows and Doors CEO Kevin Blansett.

A Breath Of Fresh Air For Maryland Heights

In May 2024, Air Products announced the expansion of its manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights. The global leader in gas separation and purification membrane production will invest $70 million and create 30 new jobs. This expansion will be the company’s largest to date.

“We’re pleased to see yet another leading and innovative company like Air Products expanding its presence in the St. Louis region. The growth of employers like Air Products highlights the value of our state’s ideal business climate, string infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We look forward to Air Products’ continued success in Maryland Heights as it invests and creates jobs in the area,” stated Gov. Parson.

The reason behind Air Product’s expansion is due to the growing demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications along with needs for nitrogen in the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels in the marine industry.

Cold Storage In Kansas City

In April 2024, Americold Realty Trust broke ground on a $127 million cold storage facility in Kansas City. This new facility is set to create 187 new jobs for the area. Americold’s new facility will be 335,000 square feet and is a part of a strategic collaboration with Canadian Pacific Kansas City, where they will co-locate Americold warehouses on the railroad network.

“Americold is yet another example of an industry-leading employer choosing Missouri due to our economic advantages. This innovative company’s presence in Kansas City is a welcome addition to the region’s thriving logistics sector,” said Gov. Parson.