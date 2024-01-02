Missouri Cell-Service Expansion Promotes ‘Economic Growth’

Fourteen projects will receive funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to build new cell towers “that provide quality cellular service and greater 911 connectivity to high-cost area,” according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Missouri is investing nearly $8 million to expand its cell service through the Cell Towers Grant Program.

“This second round of funding awarded through the Cell Towers Grant Program will further promote economic growth and public safety statewide,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “As we continue to improve Missouri’s critical infrastructure, including cellular service, we appreciate the efforts of the Office of Broadband Development. As a result of this program, thousands of locations lacking adequate coverage will now receive quality, reliable cellular connectivity.”

“Cellular connectivity is a must-have in today’s economy, and we’re grateful to help deliver this necessity to areas needing it most,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Thanks to partnerships with providers statewide, this grant program is helping Missourians prosper by ensuring that more businesses, communities, and families can get connected.”

The projects — part of an Office of Broadband Development program that began in May 2023 — will serve more than 18,000 high-need locations. Parson appropriated $20 million to the Cell Towers Grant Program, and with this round of projects, all funds have been issued to eliglbe providers and tower owners.

BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the late-December announcement was a “major step forward” in enhancing cell coverage in the state.

“Our team is as committed as ever to ensuring we build on progress made and meet our goal of connecting all Missourians,” Tanksley said.