Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions, held a grand opening for the Arden Hills facility earlier this month. CathX Medical, which Zeus acquired in 2021, will be housed in the 75,600-square-foot site.

The company selected Arden Hills for its “easy access” to local transportation and for the growing workforce. Positions at the facility will include engineers, project managers, technicians, and product builders.

Its presence in Minnesota will create “opportunities for innovation and partnerships,” Zeus President and CEO Steven Peterson said.

In addition to bringing laser cutting, ablation, and welding processes in-house, the site will have an advanced research and development lab and a “cleanroom equipped with the latest technologies to design, develop, and validate new medical catheter prototypes,” according to Zeus.

Suresh Sainath, CathX Medical’s General Manager, said this is an exciting time for CathX Medical’s parent company.

“As we embark on our new journey, we are eager to support and connect with our new community while we continue relentlessly pursuing perfection in our products and processes,” Sainath said.

The number of available jobs is connected to a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development agreement and the Minnesota Job Creation Fund.

Zeus is headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and has been involved with medical, aerospace, and energy industries, among others, for more than 50 years.