Milwaukee Tool Opens $60M Manufacturing Facility In Mississippi

T his week, Milwaukee Tool opened its newest and largest manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Grenada County, Mississippi. The company’s eighth location in Mississippi, the 500,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of over $60 million. Milwaukee Tool plans to employ more than 800 people at the new facility.

“Our rapid growth continues to accelerate, and this new facility in Grenada plays a crucial role in maintaining our trajectory of excellence in serving our distributor and user partners,” said Scott Griswold, Group President of the Professional Accessories Business Unit at Milwaukee Tool. “This success is the direct result of recruiting some of the best talent in the nation, especially from Mississippi. Our strong people and unique culture are unlike anything else in the industry.”

A rendering of Milwaukee Tool’s new manufacturing facility in Grenada County, MS. (Source: Greater Grenada Partnership)

The Grenada facility will initially manufacture Milwaukee’s line of accessories, including SAWZALL® Blades, and will expand to include additional product lines over time. This facility is critical to Milwaukee Tool’s continued growth, which has seen consistent double-digit gains for more than a decade.

“The new facility sets the bar high for advanced manufacturing in Grenada,” said Matthew Harrison, CEO of the Greater Grenada Partnership. “Employees will not only have opportunities for lifelong careers but also excellent workplace accommodations. I applaud Milwaukee Tool for creating a positive environment for workers in the community.”

Milwaukee Tool’s expansion in Mississippi reflects its long-standing commitment to the region. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than $250 million in Mississippi and now employs over 4,000 people in the state.

Exxel Outdoors Relocates To Tupelo

Exxel Outdoors will invest more than $2 million to relocate its national warehousing and distribution center from Reno, NV to Tupelo, MS. The project will create at least 40 jobs. The company makes products for outdoor recreation, commercial uses and the U.S. military.

Slumberjack, which specializes in outdoor sleeping solutions, is one of Exxel Outdoors’ brands. (Photo: Exxel Outdoors)

“The Mississippi Development Authority and Lee County have provided us with an absolutely stellar experience in bringing our new Tupelo distribution operation to fruition,” said Harry Kazazian, Chairman and CEO, Exxel Outdoors. “We look forward to becoming part of Tupelo’s amazing community, with its business-positive leadership and welcoming environment.”

Exxel Outdoors’ new Tupelo distribution center positions the company closer to the majority of its customers, providing faster delivery and related services. Additionally, Tupelo provides a strong connection to Exxel’s manufacturing operations in nearby Haleyville, AL, where it owns the largest and only major sleeping bag plant in the U.S.

“Today is an exciting day as Exxel Outdoors announces its plans to establish operations in Mississippi,” commented Governor Tate Reeves. “The company’s decision to locate in Tupelo is a nod to the state’s commitment to maintaining a business environment that encourages companies to locate and expand here. The Mississippi momentum is strong, and I am glad to continue it by adding Exxel Outdoors to our impressive list of economic development wins this year.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX) program. Lee County is also supporting the project.