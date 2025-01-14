Contact Us

Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Tennessee

Microtex Composites Invests $3.8M To Locate Plant In Tennessee

The Italy-based composite manufacturer is locating its first U.S. facility in Chattanooga, creating more than 20 jobs.

Microtex Composites, Inc. will expand its presence by locating the company’s first U.S. operations in southeast Tennessee. Microtex Composites will create 26 new jobs and invest nearly $3.8 million in Chattanooga through the project. Based in Italy, the composites manufacturer has experienced rapid growth in its European markets due to increased demand from its customers in the automotive and aerospace industries. The move to Hamilton County will establish the company’s manufacturing presence in the U.S., allowing Microtex Composites continued global growth.

“Opening our new prepreg factory in Chattanooga represents another exciting development of Microtex Composites’ constant commitment to boost production capacity, ensuring the supply of the best qualitative prepreg level. By using ultimate technologies, we guarantee to our U.S. customers the highest quality levels in the field of dry and prepreg composites supply. Not only are we reinforcing our commitment to support customers, but we have also taken this opportunity to hire high qualified and trained staff whose knowledge and experience will contribute to the growth of Microtex Composites team,” said Federico Becagli, President of Microtex Composites, Inc.

“We are proud to announce the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee dedicated to reliable, consistent and lead-time shortened prepreg supply. Microtex Composites is expanding its prepreg production thanks to its technological innovation and modern equipment. Our cutting-edge technologies allow us to strengthen our position in the U.S. market as an advanced materials company, and this new factory in Chattanooga is a key step that will strengthen our operational capabilities and our role in the supply chain,” said Gianfranco Meschini, Vice President of Microtex Composites, Inc.

Tennessee
Microtex Composites will invest $3.8 million in a new Chattanooga, TN facility, creating 26 jobs. (Photo: Microtex Composites)

“Tennessee is shaped by the global brands like Microtex Composites that call the Volunteer State home, and I thank this company for placing its trust in our state, our skilled workforce and strong business climate. I welcome Microtex Composites to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new jobs bring to the lives of Tennesseans across Chattanooga and Hamilton County,” said  Governor Bill Lee.

“With a market as expansive as Microtex Composites’, it’s vital to have a location that is primed to meet the needs of the business. I believe Chattanooga’s proximity to water, interstate and rail make it the ideal location for this company as they enter the U.S. market,”  said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. 

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 16 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in more than 2,500 job commitments and approximately $720 million in capital investments.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.


