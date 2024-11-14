Microporous Invests $1.35B In Southern Virginia

Microporous LLC, a manufacturer of battery separators, plans to invest $1.35 billion to establish a manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. The company will develop two phases of the project on Lot 1 of the Southern Virginia Megasite, each facility phase being approximately 500,000 square feet. Lot 2 of the Megasite is anticipated to be under consideration for future expansion. This project is expected to create 2,015 new jobs.

“With the new facility in Berry Hill, Microporous is taking a major step toward the future of energy storage technology,” said Microporous CEO John Reeves. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Department of Energy, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Pittsylvania County, and the City of Danville for their incredible support and collaboration in making this project possible. Microporous is dedicated to developing the local workforce, investing in the community to improve opportunities for the local economy, and creating a better tomorrow for everyone.”

Headquartered in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Microporous is a manufacturer, developer, and marketer of battery separators and engineered materials. The company plans to build on its core strength of lead battery separators, expanding into battery separators for lithium-ion batteries which are used in electric vehicle, energy storage systems, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

“This historic $1.35 billion investment by Microporous in Pittsylvania County marks a new chapter in Virginia’s incredible advanced manufacturing story,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project not only brings over 2,000 new jobs to Southside Virginia, but also positions the Commonwealth at the forefront of our nation’s resurgence in manufacturing. Microporous’ decision to establish their new facility here underscores Virginia’s competitive advantages and our commitment to leading the way in innovative industries.”

“The decision by Microporous to locate in the Southern Virginia Megasite demonstrates the transformative power of strategic long-term economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This investment will undoubtedly catalyze growth in the region’s advanced manufacturing sector and strengthen Virginia’s position in the rapidly evolving battery technology industry. We’re proud to welcome Microporous to the Commonwealth and look forward to supporting their success.”

“Welcoming an industry leader with over 80 years of experience, yet at the forefront of industry innovations, as the first tenant in the Southern Virginia Megasite sets an inspiring precedent,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “Their commitment to a community benefits plan that aligns their growth with our region’s economic prosperity establishes a high standard for future companies. This partnership not only attracts promising new businesses to our area but also reinforces a shared vision for sustained regional success.”

Microporous LLC will invest $1.35 billion into Pittsylvania County, VA manufacturing facility, creating 2,015 jobs. (Photo: Pittsylvania County)

“This is a significant addition to Virginia’s corporate community and investment in Pittsylvania County from what we hope will be a big user of The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards. “Microporous has a lot of work ahead of it and the port is ready to help this company succeed, grow, and move its products to markets around the globe. Our team is looking forward to collaborating with Microporous so the company can take full advantage of the port and the benefits it offers in terms of access to the world.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission (MEI Commission) to secure the project for Virginia. Microporous will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $60.6 million based on an investment of more than $1.3 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 2,000, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which has invested nearly $35 million in the Southern Virginia Megasite since 2008, approved up to $25 million in low-interest financing to bring major natural gas service to the project. Additionally, the company is eligible to apply for state grants from the The Port of Virginia.

Support for Microporous’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s products, processes, equipment, standards and culture.