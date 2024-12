Micron Technology, Inc. is expanding its Virginia operation in the City of Manassas, with a$2.17 billion investment. This project will enable the modernization of the semiconductor maker’s existing Manassas facility to produce state-of-the-present DRAM memories and address future demand for domestic automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. The company expects to add 340 jobs at the site as part of the expansion.



“As the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to bring state-of-the-present memory manufacturing to the U.S., strengthening the country’s technology leadership and fostering advanced innovation,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

“Micron’s investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, supported by the bipartisan CHIPS Act and the incentives offered by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Manassas, will help drive economic growth and ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of technological advancements,” continued Mehrotra. “Micron is grateful for Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly’s continued support as we work to produce long-lifecycle DRAM products in Virginia to meet the future memory demand for U.S. defense, aerospace, automotive, and industrial customers.”

Micron Technology is expanding its Manassas, VA operation, with plans to add 340 jobs. (Image: Micron)

“Micron Technology’s historic $2.17 billion investment in Manassas reinforces Virginia’s position as a leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For more than two decades, Micron has demonstrated that Virginia’s skilled workforce, strategic location, and pro-business climate create an ideal environment for innovation. This expansion strengthens America’s supply chain security while bringing hundreds of new jobs in one of the world’s most critical industries.”

Micron Technology has operated in Manassas for 22 years, establishing a track record of advanced manufacturing excellence in Virginia. This expansion will enhance the facility’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, supporting the growing demand for memory and storage solutions across multiple industries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Manassas and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission (MEI Commission) to secure the project for Virginia. Micron will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $70 million based on an investment of more than $2.1 billion and the creation of 340 jobs, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. Support for Micron’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program. Created by the VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services customized to a company’s products, processes, equipment, standards and culture.



“I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure Micron committed to expanding its semiconductor operations in the Commonwealth,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Louise Lucas. “Micron has long been one of Virginia’s premier semiconductor facilities. It is exciting to see them continue to grow, and we thank Micron for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth.”



“Manassas has long been a hub for manufacturing, defense, professional and technical services, healthcare, and other high wage businesses,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “This announcement underscores the impact of global leaders like Micron, BAE, and Lockheed Martin, as well as emerging companies like RapidFlight and Electra.aero, on the city’s thriving workforce and economic growth.”

In 2018, as part of its $3 billion investment to increase memory production at an existing facility in Manassas, Micron announced its intent to invest in the state’s workforce. Micron Foundation established a $1 million fund for Virginia colleges and universities to advance STEM and STEM-related diversity programs. With the focus on the next generation of technicians, scientists and engineers, the investment provides grants and funding at select community colleges and universities in the state. Micron has manufactured semiconductors in Manassas since 2002.

Micron Invests $3M For New York Workforce Development Funding

In New York, Micron is investing in workforce development with a $3 million commitment to the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. This funding will support the development of a specialized Semiconductor Hub within the Institute’s Onward to Opportunity (O2O) career training program, designed to connect transitioning service members, veterans, and their families with careers in the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry.

Photo: IVMF, Syracuse University

This initiative aligns with the CHIPS and Science Act, underscoring a shared commitment by the D’Aniello IVMF, Syracuse University, and Micron to create career opportunities for veterans and the military-connected community.



Micron’s commitment to investing over $100 billion in New York state as part of a 20-year initiative to grow the semiconductor sector presents an opportunity to bridge the gap between veteran talent and industry needs. The Semiconductor Hub will equip participants with the skills, resources, and connections to partners around the country required for success in semiconductor manufacturing and related fields.



“The D’Aniello Institute is proud to partner with Micron; the Semiconductor Hub is a testament to what’s possible when we align on a common goal,” said Ray Toenniessen, Deputy Executive Director of the D’Aniello IVMF. “Together, we’re not only addressing workforce needs but also empowering transitioning service members, veterans and their families to thrive in the private sector.”