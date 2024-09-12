Contact Us

Michigan’s Statewide Workforce Plan: Talent Pipeline For Long-Term Growth

Across the state, a vision to provide training and education from PreK to prosperity brings together companies, education, and AI to upskill the workforce.

Michigan's Workforce Plan

When it comes to workforce development, nearly every state has a similar tale of woe that includes a growing skills gap resulting from the rapid rise in new technologies, shifting corporate organizational priorities, and a low national unemployment rate. The state of Michigan is tackling these issues proactively through a strategic combination of collaborative workforce initiatives that bring together government, corporate entities, and academia. Together, these entities provide training and educational opportunities for people working in key industries to help position Michigan as both a national and global leader in workforce development.

In April 2024, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the Michigan Statewide Workforce Plan, which was unanimously approved by the Michigan Workforce Development Board. This marks the first time the State of Michigan has laid out a formal vision to create jobs, supporting both workers and employers.

The Michigan Statewide Workforce Plan outlines a collaborative vision in which education institutions, state departments, and community organizations work together to ensure that all Michiganders have access to the opportunities, training, and support needed to achieve success. From preschool to post-secondary education to prosperity, Michigan has a strong network of local, regional, and state partners that are helping children, students, and working adults develop new skills.

As part of the Statewide Workforce Plan, the Infrastructure Workforce Executive Directive has established the goal of facilitating the training of 5,000 infrastructure workers by January 1, 2030.

Currently, Michigan’s workforce system ranks first in the nation in credential attainment for adults, second in helping adults get employed, and sixth for registered apprenticeships. In fact, Michigan serves more workforce participants than any other state in the Midwest…

