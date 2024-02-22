Michigan Welcomes ‘Risk-Takers,’ ‘Gritty Workers’

Michigan has workforce programs in place to bring business to the state, and has seen continued success in the auto industry.

By Kari Williams

The manufacturing, mining, and construction industries are projected to be at the forefront of employment growth in Michigan, while the pace of employment growth is expected to slow from 2.5% in 2023 to 1.9% through 2024, according to the 2024 Economic Outlook report from Michigan State University’s Center for Economic Analysis.

To continue building the state’s workforce, Michigan has several initiatives and programs in the works. The “You Can in Michigan” marketing campaign, which began in October 2023, is part of the Make it in Michigan strategy.

“With the You Can in Michigan campaign, we are letting the nation know that the welcome mat is out and open to people who want to make a difference in a rapidly changing world,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). “We’re boldly telling the continuing great Michigan story that all risk-takers, gritty workers, and trailblazers have a place in Michigan that they can be proud to call home—and more of those people and native Michiganders are paying attention.”

In December, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MEDC announced that through the Michigan Strategic Fund, more than 950 jobs will come to the state, along with nearly $253 million in investments.

“Since I took office, we have secured tens of thousands of auto jobs, won projects from other states and nations, and taken action to build on our momentum,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The approach, according to MEDC, focuses on empowering people and businesses to create good-paying jobs, attract and retain a skilled workforce, and build “vibrant places” to live and work.

Additionally, three Michigan research institutions—University of Michigan, Michigan Technological University, and Western Michigan University—received a total of $775,000 in grant funding to “support education and technical workforce training initiatives” for students and professionals in the mobility industry, according to MEDC.

MEDC also made the largest investment in state history—$3.6 million—to expand semiconductor education and training programs, in conjunction with Michigan State University and Lansing Community College.

Auto Industry Rolls On

Michigan’s grip on the automotive industry is still holding strong. The state retained its position as No. 1 in Business Facilities’ 2023 Annual State Rankings for the automotive industry, while expanding its reach in the electric vehicle sector. As such, its largest revenue-generating industries in 2023 include auto parts wholesaling ($78.7 billion) and automobile wholesaling ($72.3 billion), according to IBISWorld.

“As we design and engineer our vehicles, Michigan is the perfect place to establish our Innovation Center due to its deep automotive roots, continued investment in innovation and ability to attract and train a talented, diverse workforce.” — Scott Keogh, President/CEO, Scout Motors

Scout Motors Inc. will establish its Scout Innovation Center, a research and development facility, in Novi, MI.

“Our new vehicles will honor Scout’s hard-working heritage while injecting fresh American ingenuity to create a new era of iconic all-purpose vehicles,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. “As we design and engineer our vehicles, Michigan is the perfect place to establish our Innovation Center due to its deep automotive roots, continued investment in innovation and ability to attract and train a talented, diverse workforce.”

Ford’s $3.5 billion BlueOval Battery Park Michigan plant is expected to employ upwards of 2,500 people, while Gotion, an EV component manufacturer, will soon open its own battery plant in Big Rapids that will employ more than 2,300 people.

Our Next Energy (ONE), which announced a $1.6 billion investment in 2022, also began pilot production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells at its Van Buren Township factory.

“Producing our first cells at ONE Circle is an important milestone for our company to meet our customers’ demand for domestically produced LFP cells for stationary storage and electric vehicles,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and Founder of ONE.

Industries Expand In Michigan

Michigan also has made inroads in other areas, including small businesses, tech hubs, and workforce training. In early November, Gov. Whitmer announced that nearly 30 organizations would serve as entrepreneurial hubs to aid small businesses. The Small Business Support Hubs program is funded through the American Rescue Plan, according to MEDC.

Meanwhile, Kerry Ebersole Singh, MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer, said during a news conference last fall that the state is “leading the way” in supporting the growth and development of the semiconductor industry in the U.S.

“The collaboration of Michigan State and Lansing Community College will provide an incredible foundation for students, employees, employers and entrepreneurs in communities across the capital-area region,” Ebersole Singh said. “It’s the first time in the history of the MEDC that we’ve made this large of a commitment to improve and expand semiconductor curriculum with Michigan’s higher education partners.”