Michigan: Mobility, Semiconductors, And The NFL

From the NFL draft in Detroit to a partnership to expand mobility and high-tech talent pipelines, the Wolverine State is seeing a new era


By Anne Cosgrove
From the January/February 2025 Issue

Announced in December 2024, a first-of-its-kind public-private investment partnership totaling more than a combined $4.7 million will offer new electric vehicle (EV) and semiconductor education and career opportunities to students across southwest Michigan, Greater Grand Rapids, and beyond. The news was shared by leadership at Western Michigan University (WMU), Kellogg Community College (KCC), and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC), as well as representatives of Ford, General Motors (GM), and DENSO, the program is aimed to develop a skilled workforce pipeline in Southwest Michigan and Greater Grand Rapids to help fill jobs in the state’s EV and semiconductor industries.

“For Michigan to lead the nation and win the war for talent, we must close the talent gap,” said MEDC Director of Higher Education Partnerships Ava Attari during a news conference at WMU’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Floyd Hall. “That’s why the MEDC is leading the largest state talent attraction and retention initiative in the United States,” Attari said. “Our bold strategy is designed to develop and deliver talent specific to Michigan’s new, tech-forward economy in areas where we have the most opportunity to grow advanced manufacturing—areas like electric vehicles, mobility, and semiconductors.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her “Road Ahead Address” at the Detroit Auto Show. (Photo: Office of Governor Whitmer)

The MEDC grants to WMU and KCC are part of a combined total of nearly $30 million MEDC has invested with Michigan’s higher education institutions that are working with advanced manufacturing employers to design and deliver a curriculum that prepares students for in-demand mobility-related careers.

“Together with WMU, KCC and our employer partners, we are positioning Michigan as second to none for top talent and investment for businesses and career opportunities—so we can grow our state’s population and create communities where generations will thrive,” Attari said.

The MEDC and WMU announced a combined nearly $700,000 strategic investment grant that will help WMU develop a talent pipeline for Michigan’s advanced manufacturing sector, ultimately aiming to fill the talent gap focused on semiconductors and EVs.

“With this new effort, Western is proud to further our most important endeavor—creating opportunities through education that transform and improve lives,” said WMU College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Dean Steve Butt.

In addition, MEDC and Kellogg Community College unveiled plans for a combined $4 million-plus investment to retool and reimagine the KCC Advanced Manufacturing Assembly Training program to align with current and future industry manufacturing standards and meet the needs of employer partners, including Ford Motor Co.’s BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall and DENSO.

Kellogg Community College will be the first college in the U.S. to use an enterprise system with FANUC’s CRX-5iA Collaborative Robots. The CRX Collaborative Robots are the newest model of industrial robotic arms from FANUC.

“We appreciate KCC and the MEDC’s continued support of skilled trades and advanced manufacturing training,” said Todd Greer, Vice President of Manufacturing at DENSO’s thermal facility in Battle Creek, MI. “This programming not only supports our ongoing efforts to upskill our teams, but also helps give people the tools they need to grow a manufacturing career in Michigan—benefitting the local workforce, our industry and our communities.”

The BlueOval Battery Park Michigan (BOBP) project will use both a local and regional approach to fill its 1,700 anticipated new jobs. The future roles will include production, electrical, mechanical, engineering, logistics, and material handling. Using the education systems of Michigan, BOBP will create a talent pipeline inclusive of the Albion, Battle Creek, and Marshall areas, with a special focus on rural communities and underrepresented populations.

In related news, Envergia Incorporated, a leader in lithium-ion and electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling, has announced plans to build out a facility in Detroit. The company will house and operate the machinery and equipment required to recycle batteries into black mass materials at this location.

The 2024 NFL Draft attracted 775,000 people to Detroit’s Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park. (Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

2024 NFL Draft Kicked Off In Detroit

In April 2024, Michigan’s Detroit was the location for the NFL Draft, attracting around 775,000 people over three days, according to a report released by Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission. The third-party report found the draft generated $213.6 million in economic impact for the city. Developed by Dr. Patrick Rishe, Director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University in St. Louis, the July report found that $161.3 million of the $213.6 million represented new spending within the Detroit region (Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties).

Check out all the latest news related to Michigan economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Previous

Lufthansa Technik Locates Western HQ In Calgary, Alberta

