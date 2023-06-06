Sponsored by

Growth in the life sciences industry remains robust in the U.S., and Michigan has been making all the right moves to drive success in this fast-growing sector. This level of expansion requires a strong industry ecosystem that includes an educational system producing the right talent, healthy levels of investment in innovation, a real estate infrastructure that provides plenty of lab space and a government structure that invests in the industry.

“Michigan workers are the most innovative and talented in the world, and we can lead the future if we support them with the resources they need to thrive,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II at the Venture Fellows Program launch. “We can make Michigan the best place for dreamers and doers to realize a groundbreaking idea or pursue an exciting new venture.”

Michigan is a top-10 state nationwide for university-led bioscience research and development, and coupled with a thriving venture capital investment system, the state has demonstrated both success and leadership in the life sciences sector, attracting companies of all sizes and their world-changing advancements.

This informative white paper delves into the full details about Michigan’s educational innovations, its significant investments, and the reasons why major companies like Pfizer and Perrigo are choosing to call the Great Lakes state their home.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy.