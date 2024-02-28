This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of two projects in the future mobility and green energy sectors. Together, the Corning Incorporated and Lucid Motors projects will generate a total investment of $910 million and create at least 1,362 jobs in Michigan.

“We are strengthening Michigan’s economy by bringing 1,360 good jobs to Michigan residents, expanding on our leadership in mobility and sustainability, creating vibrant communities, and investing in initiatives that will ensure holistic, long-term economic opportunity for all Michiganders,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Let’s keep competing to win projects that bring good-paying, high-skill jobs home so everyone, in any community, can ‘make it’ in Michigan. Together, we will continue sending a clear message that Michigan is open for business and building on our momentum.”

Corning Grows In Saginaw County

Corning plans to build a new facility in Saginaw County, where it will manufacture solar components. The Richland Township project is expected to generate a total investment of up to $900 million and create more than 1,100 jobs. Corning chose Michigan for the project over competing sites in the Midwest and Northeast because of its talent pool and commitment to onshore critical clean energy supply chains.

To support the project, the MSF approved:

A $68 million performance-based Critical Industries Program (CIP) grant through the Strategic Outreach and Reserve Fund (SOAR).

A 15-Year State Essential Services Assessment Exemption valued at $12.3 million.

A $29 million Strategic Site Readiness Program (SSRP) grant to Thomas Township for public infrastructure, road improvements and related expenses.

In addition, Richland Township anticipates approval of a property tax abatement in support of the project.

“We are grateful for the strong leadership, collaboration and support from Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Legislature and the State of Michigan,” said Scott Forester, Corning division vice president and program executive, Solar. “These approved incentives helped confirm Michigan as the natural choice for this new endeavor. The planned new facility will create thousands of local jobs and advance the goal of expanding access to U.S. renewable energy solutions.”

“These approved incentives helped confirm Michigan as the natural choice for this new endeavor. The planned new facility will create thousands of local jobs and advance the goal of expanding access to U.S. renewable energy solutions.” — Scott Forester, VP/Program Executive, Corning Solar

“By onshoring our clean energy supply chain through projects like this, Michigan continues to assert its dominance in an industry that is vital not only to our energy independence but also to our climate security,” said MEDC CEO and MSF Board President Quentin Messer, Jr. “Corning has a long history of innovation and civic engagement. We are excited to welcome the company to Michigan to author the next chapters in its storied history right here in the Saginaw region moving forward.”

“We are thrilled to work with such a great company and to have an investment and job creation project of this magnitude coming to Saginaw County and the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said JoAnn Crary, President of Saginaw Future Inc. “This has been an excellent partnership between Corning, the MEDC, local government entities and Saginaw Future. We are pleased that the MSF Board voted to support this incredible development and look forward to seeking legislative approval.”

Lucid Motors To Invest $10M In Michigan Growth

Lucid Motors will invest $10 million to establish an engineering and R&D hub in the city of Southfield, MI. The project is expected to create 262 high-wage jobs over three years with the support of a $6 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. California-based Lucid currently employs 27 Michigan residents.

The company’s first vehicle, the Lucid Air, was the MotorTrend Car of the Year in 2021 and represents the first time an OEM automaker’s first vehicle has ever received the award. Lucid Motors recently announced its highly anticipated luxury electric SUV Gravity, scheduled for production in late 2024.

Lucid Motors has identified space in Southfield that will be retrofitted to house an initial team of 200 engineers. As the company ramps up, it will need an additional 50-75,000 square feet of commercial, high-bay and laboratory space.

The company chose Michigan for the project over competing sites in Ohio and Texas because of the attractiveness of the state’s workforce and the number of suppliers in the region.

“The technology in the latest EV is mind-blowing, and Lucid is really pushing the innovation envelope with the Gravity,” said Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, which served as lead on the project. “This is exactly the kind of company we want to add to our automotive and mobility sector. As they innovate, they will grow, expand their footprint, create more jobs, and attract other innovators; strengthening our position as the Global Epicenter of Mobility.”