MHI RJ Aviation Group Plans Workforce Expansion in Tucson, AZ

The aviation group will bring on the first 100 new hires in 2024 as it aims to meet customer demand.

An aviation group plans to add more than 250 jobs at the Tucson International Airport over the course of three years, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.

MHI RJ (MHIRJ) Aviation Group, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul services provider, will bring on the first 100 new hires in 2024 as it aims to meet customer demand. Available positions will include avionics technicians, structures technicians, machinists/welders, crew chiefs, and NDT technicians.

Part of the company’s recruitment strategy includes supporting the Pima Community College (PCC) Foundation through annual, $1,000 scholarships for the next six years, according to Ross Mitchell, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, and Business Operations at MHIRJ

“I believe that investing in Tucson’s youth is crucial,” Mitchell said. “The workforce shortage in the aviation sector has made it imperative for aeronautical companies to attract young talent.”

Jason Bowersock, PCC’s Director of Aviation, said the college is thankful for MHIRJ’s scholarship opportunities.

“For many of our full-time students, pursuing their mechanic’s certificate while working is difficult,” Bowersock said. “Contributions from our generous industry partners help ensure our students’ academic success.”

MHIRJ also launched “Live Your Best Life in Tucson,” a national, talent-attraction initiative.

In addition to PCC and the ACA, the following organizations are involved in the project: Sun Corridor Inc., Pima County, the City of Tucson, and the Tucson Airport Authority.