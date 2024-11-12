Metlen Energy & Metals, a multinational industrial and energy company, will open its first Canadian headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. This investment underscores Metlen’s confidence in Alberta’s economy to strengthen their position as a global energy transition leader.

“Metlen is dedicated to partnering with businesses and partners that share our commitment to clean and balanced energy mix. Our focus on complex energy solutions aligns with the growing demand for clean energy across North America, and we believe that through collaborative efforts, we can drive meaningful change,” said Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director, M Renewables, Metlen Energy & Metals

In 2023, Metlen made a significant entry into the Canadian market with the acquisition of 1.4 GW of solar power projects in Alberta, from Westbridge Renewable Energy. This portfolio includes five solar projects under development located in the southern and southeastern regions of the province, backed by a $1.2 billion investment.

These initiatives will generate 2.1 TWh of renewable energy annually, powering nearly 200,000 Canadian homes while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. The projects are expected to create approximately 1,560 temporary jobs during construction and 115 permanent positions once operational.

Metlen Energy & Metals will open its first headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo: Invest Alberta)

“Calgary is a globally recognized hub for cleantech innovation and a leader in the net-zero energy transition. Metlen’s decision to establish its Canadian headquarters in our city signals the strength of our innovative ecosystems, our friendly business environment and skilled talent pool, which offer companies opportunities to scale globally directly from Calgary,” said Brad Parry, CEO & President, Calgary Economic Development.

Metlen’s Alberta office will serve as a hub for a diverse team of professionals, including engineers, project managers, and business development experts, creating hundreds of jobs and paving the way for future investments in renewable energy. Metlen’s establishment in the province signals that Alberta is open for business in the renewable energy sector, according to Invest Alberta.

“We are excited to welcome Metlen to Alberta’s renewable energy sector. We look forward to celebrating their growth with partners like Calgary Economic Development and the Government of Alberta, who were crucial in their investment decision. Establishing Metlen’s office in Calgary demonstrates our commitment to building strong relationships and creating efficient pathways for businesses leading the energy transition,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

Metlen’s international RES portfolio stands at 11 GW of total capacity in 40 countries and in various stages of development.



Wealthsimple Plans Hiring Expansion In Calgary, Will Recruit Alberta Talent Pool

Wealthsimple, the money management platform on a mission to help Canadians achieve financial freedom, plans for a major hiring expansion in Alberta, as it seeks to tap the deep pool of talent in the province.

After doubling its headcount in Alberta over the past year, Wealthsimple now plans to triple the number of full-time employees in the province by the end of 2025. The company is actively recruiting for roles including engineering and product, client experience, sales, and operations. This will take the company’s total full time Alberta-based workforce to 105 – about 10 percent of Wealthsimple’s overall workforce.

“There is so much amazing talent in Alberta and we’re excited to continue growing in the province,” said Diana McLachlan, Head of People Operations. “With over 3 million Canadians trusting Wealthsimple with their finances, we need more people who want to solve real-world problems, enhance financial services for Canadians and be part of building a great company.”

Wealthsimple will plan a hiring expansion in Calgary, recruiting the Alberta talent pool. (Photo: Wealthsimple)

Localized hiring will support the company as it continues to build financial products that meet the unique lifestyle needs of Albertans. Alberta is home to the youngest population of any Canadian province and has Canada’s highest average income. They are looking for a trusted partner to help them build generational wealth, which is why today, more than 400,000 Albertans choose Wealthsimple.

Wealthsimple will continue to seek out strategic opportunities to further expand the company’s footprint in the province, working closely with Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development.

Last month the company marked its 10th year of operation by announcing that it had surpassed $35.84 billion in assets under administration. Wealthsimple has more than doubled its assets in Alberta in the last year alone, with nearly 12 percent of total assets now coming from Alberta-based clients.