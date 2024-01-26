Meta Plans $800M Data Center Campus In Indiana

At River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Meta will create 100 jobs at its new data center and Bintelli will invest $4M to expand its EV operations.

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to invest $800 million to establish a nearly 700,000-square-foot data center campus in Indiana. Meta will start construction on its new facility at River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville this month, and expects the data center to be operational in 2026. In addition to 100 operational jobs, the company expects to support more than 1,250 jobs at peak construction.

“We are thrilled to make Indiana and Jeffersonville our new home. We are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta. “Jeffersonville stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here.”

The Jeffersonville Data Center will be the company’s 18th data center in the U.S. and 22nd in the world. It will be part of the global infrastructure that provides Meta technologies and services such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Like all of Meta’s data centers, the Jeffersonville Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy, and the campus will achieve LEED Gold certification once operational.

State, Local Support For Meta

Based on the company’s investment plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) ofered Meta a 35-year term data center sales tax exemption for a minimum $800 million in eligible capital. For each additional $800 million of eligible investment made at the site within that time period, the company will be eligible for tax exemptions for an additional 5-year period, up to a total term of 50 years. The incentives are performance-based, so the company is eligible to claim state benefits once investments are made. The city of Jeffersonville and the River Ridge Development Authority offered additional incentives, and Duke Energy was an important partner in enabling the investment.

“Today is a great day for Indiana and for our southeast region as we welcome another major investment to the River Ridge Commerce Center,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Indiana’s efforts to cultivate industries of the future are already paying dividends for Hoosiers, attracting growth in critical sectors like data storage, semiconductors, energy and electric vehicles. We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”

“On behalf of the residents of Jeffersonville, I am ecstatic to officially welcome Meta to our community,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “River Ridge has been saving this 619-acre site for a mega company, and Meta’s investment and commitment to our community are proof that this strategy is paying off. The economic activity around this new data center will support every sector of our economy, and we appreciate all those who have worked to bring Meta to Jeffersonville.”

Bintelli Grows EV Operations At River Ridge

Earlier this month, Bintelli announced its plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) operations to River Ridge Commerce Center. Bintelli will open an assembly and distribution facility to produce electric golf carts and other low-speed recreational vehicles (LSV). The company will invest more than $4 million to lease, improve and equip the building in River Ridge. The location will create up to 67 new jobs.

Bintelli’s South Carolina LSV assembly facility is the largest in the U.S., and the company is a five-time Inc. 5000 company. Its products include golf carts, electric bicycles, scooters and mopeds, parts, and accessories.

“Bintelli’s explosive growth over the last few years has been extremely rewarding,” said Justin Jackrel, President of Bintelli. “We couldn’t be more excited to expand our operations with this new facility at River Ridge Commerce Center, thanks to PRG Commercial Property Advisors and Avison Young for their comprehensive site selection and brokerage services. The proximity to our new logistics partner, Mister “P” Express, played a big part in choosing this location for our new assembly facility. We look forward to opening our newest expansion and working with such amazing new regional partners.”

“From one successful American Dream story to another, Mister “P” Express is thrilled to welcome Bintelli as our neighbor at River Ridge Commerce Center,” said Cindy Collier, President & CEO at Mister “P” Express, Inc. “Bintelli’s expansion from South Carolina to River Ridge is a strategic move for the company’s continued growth, while also bringing a tremendous economic impact to our community. We can’t wait for our shiny, red 18-wheelers to haul the nation’s best electric golf carts, bikes, and gas mopeds all across the country.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the IEDC offered Bintelli up to $675,000 in performance-based tax credits.

“We are excited to welcome another innovative, fast-growing company to the state,” said IEDC Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop. “Here in Indiana, Bintelli joins a robust network of quality manufacturers and a statewide ecosystem committed to advancing a business climate that powers the growth and talent needed to succeed.”

“We want to welcome Mr. Jackrel and his team at Bintelli. Their investment showcases the strategic advantages offered by River Ridge and Southern Indiana,” said Jerry Acy, the executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority. “Bintelli has proven itself to be an industry leader in the rapidly growing recreational low-speed vehicle market and we are excited to partner with them as they grow here at River Ridge.”