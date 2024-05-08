The tech giant has operated a data center campus in Huntsville, AL since 2018. Meanwhile, two rural communities have attracted investment from AL-based companies.

Montgomery, Alabama will be the site of a new Meta AI-optimized data center, which increase the company’s existing investment in the state — a data center campus currently operates in Huntsville. The Montgomery data center, reflecting Meta’s latest design, will be 715,000 square feet and it will be the company’s 24th data hub and the 20th in the United States. Expected to go online at the end of 2026, the facility will be LEED Gold certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. It will be supported by 100% renewable energy and reach net zero emissions.

”Each day, millions of people around the world use Meta’s products, and the next-generation Alabama data center in Montgomery will soon help keep the company’s popular platforms running smoothly,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Meta is putting down roots in another great location in Sweet Home Alabama, and we’re committed to helping the company grow and prosper here.”

Gov. Ivey recently joined Meta officials and state and local leaders at the Montgomery Whitewater facility for a ceremony to unveil Meta’s new Alabama investment plans.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest data center will be located in Montgomery. The city — and our specific location — offers great access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong pull of talent and most importantly, an amazing set of community partners,” said Brad Davis, Director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. “We look forward to having a strong partnership for years to come.”

“Meta is a globally recognized brand and having this world-class technology company launch another investment project in Alabama clearly demonstrates the state’s attractiveness to the high-tech sector around the world,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We look forward to building on the close relationship we’ve developed with Meta to set the stage for even more growth in our state.”

“Meta’s decision to expand into Montgomery with a state-of-the-art data center showcases how our region is diversifying into a knowledge-based economy and highlights the competitiveness of Montgomery and our economic development team,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said.

“This initiative marks a pivotal moment for Central Alabama and serves as a catalyst for our entire region’s pursuit of knowledge-based employment opportunities.”

Caryn Hughes, chair of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, underscored the importance of collaboration among economic development agencies in bringing the Meta project to fruition and commended the local economic development team on the years of hard work it took to win this project. “We value the significant impact such investments have on our capital city,” Hughes said. “This facility will signify an economic investment exceeding $800 million upon completion and create over 100 new knowledge-based jobs for our region.”

In Huntsville, Meta, then known as Facebook, announced plans for its first data center in 2018, and the facility began serving traffic three years later. Since then, the company has added new buildings to the campus, expanding its workforce to over 300 operational jobs.

Rural Alabama Communities Attracting Investment

In the eastern part of the state, Demopolis-based Two Rivers Lumber committed to creating 130 jobs at its new sawmill in Coosa County. The sawmill will specialize in the production of Southern Yellow Pine dimensional lumber.

“This growth project will have a significant impact on Coosa County and cast many economic ripples throughout the region,” Gov. Ivey said. “Alabama’s forest products industry is a national powerhouse, and it’s great to see Two Rivers Lumber continue to grow in its home state,” she added.

Two Rivers was established by the McElroy family, owners of McElroy Truck Lines in Cuba, AL, and Roy Geiger, the owner of Sumter Timber in Jefferson, AL. The company opened its first sawmill in Marengo County in 2017. Today, the facility near Demopolis has an annual capacity of 200 million board feet and 145 full-time employees.

“We are happy to be expanding Two Rivers in the State of Alabama and in Coosa County,” Jay McElroy said. “We spent over a year searching for a site and planning the project — we look forward to starting up the new operation in August 2025.

To support the project, the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority is donating 110 acres of land, valued at $2.2 million. In addition, AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, is providing services to the company.

Another rural investment, in the western portion of the state, is Clark Gas purchasing a 50,000-square-foot building, owned by the City of Thomasville’s Industrial Board and located in the South Thomasville Industrial Park, as the home of the new distribution center. The new facility will serve seven to eight regional warehouses in as many as four states.

“We have been strategically planning this expansion for many years,” Jack Clark of Clark Gas said. “When we looked at a map of Southwest Alabama, we thought Thomasville would be the best location for our new distribution center.

“Thomasville is right in the middle of the multi-state distribution territory we have identified for the future,” he added.

Clark Gas Co. services and distributes pre-filled propane cylinders to convenience stores, hardware stores and major retailers. Clark Gas also services and distributes larger propane cylinders for forklifts and other propane-powered industrial uses.

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development Manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Clark Gas’ selection of Thomasville for its growth project is a reminder that the state’s rural communities are in a prime position for investment and job creation.