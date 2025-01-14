Contact Us

Messer Plans More Than $70M Expansion In Arkansas

The industrial gases company will build a new air separation unit (ASU) in Berryville, Arkansas.

Industrial gases company Messer will invest over $70 million to build a state-of-the-art air separation unit (ASU) in Berryville, Arkansas. The new facility will address growing demand for industrial gases in the southern part of the U.S., and reinforce the Bridgewater, NJ-based company’s commitment to supporting expanding industries in the region.

“Our new ASU in Berryville underscores Messer’s commitment to fueling growth in the South,” said Elena Skvortsova, President & CEO of Messer Americas. “This investment reflects our dedication to providing a dependable supply of industrial gases like oxygen and nitrogen to meet the evolving needs of our customers in food and beverage, healthcare, metals, chemicals, and many more industries. I also would like to note that Messer appreciates the working relationship with the City of Berryville. Without their dedication to this project, it would not have been possible.”

Messer Arkansas
(Photo: Messer)

When completed in the second half of 2026, Messer’s site in Berryville will employ more than 20 people. It will also provide temporary local jobs during the construction phase of the project. This new ASU will complement the company’s existing facility in Lewisville, Arkansas, enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for essential gases. Messer Americas’ sales account approximately for 52% of Germany-based Messer’s worldwide sales of $4.7 billion USD.

“Congratulations to the City of Berryville for Messer’s $70 million investment – our state’s first major jobs announcement of 2025,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Thank you, Messer, for choosing the Natural State and helping make our economy stronger than ever.”

“Messer is a global leader in the gas industry, and we are proud the company is investing in Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Congratulations to the City of Berryville and its local leadership team on this significant economic development win.”

“On behalf of the City of Berryville, we are excited to welcome Messer to our community,” said Tim McKinney, Mayor, City of Berryville. “They bring cutting edge technology, high quality jobs, and most importantly additional people to call Berryville home. We look forward to developing a great partnership with Messer as they establish presence in our community.”

Check out all the latest news related to Arkansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Microtex Composites Invests $3.8M To Locate Plant In Tennessee

