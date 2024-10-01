Contact Us

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

From advanced manufacturing to life sciences,
Minnesota is home to businesses as diverse as our workforce. 
Minnesota is home to: 

• The #1 health tech cluster in the world (Medical Alley)

• The top-rated airport in the U.S. (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport)

• One of the highest per capita concentrations of Fortune 500s (17 companies) 

• Over 1,200 foreign-owned businesses   

• Hundreds of thousands of small and emerging businesses and a thriving startup ecosystem   

In Minnesota, businesses have a legacy of building things that last while changing the global economy for the better. Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time or expanding, business leaders agree that Minnesota is the Star of the North.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

