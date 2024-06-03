May / June 2024 Issue: Looking A Few Steps Ahead

FEATURES

Growing Global Investments | The United States continues to attract the lion’s share of foreign direct investment, and here’s a look at several hot spots.

Top Logistics Hubs For 2024 | Shifting conditions bring new leading logistics locations to light, while longstanding hubs provide reliable options for companies.

Business Facilities 2024 EDO Awards | For the second year, Business Facilities recognizes economic development organizations for initiatives making a difference in communities.

LiveXchange Event Marks 20 Years | This past spring, site selection professionals and economic developers convened in Richmond, VA for the annual conference presented by Business Facilities.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Steering Towards Success | Following a post-pandemic slowdown in manufacturing and purchasing, the automotive industry is poised to gain speed.

Moving Along | As total U.S. exports and imports grow with global trade, waterborne vessels are handling a large share of the goods.

Range Of Options And Opportunity | Commercial parks and properties are meeting speed to market needs with features in demand.

Banking On The Future | Evolving technology propels efficiencies for financial services firms.

Workforce Focus: At Your Service | Customized workforce training programs support companies in finding the right employees early on during a relocation or expansion.

Virginia Focus | A stable business climate, east coast location, and talent pipeline support steady growth in the Commonwealth.

Alabama Focus | With $30 million approved under the SEEDS Act, industry-ready sites across the state are under active development.

Nebraska Focus | The Cornhusker State is seeing tech investments as part of its broader business climate.

New Hampshire Focus | Tech firms, healthcare, and recreation are flourishing in this New England state.

Washington Focus | With a statewide goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, a focus on clean energy advancements is in motion.

Nevada Focus | A strategic five-year plan, including opportunities in energy, is guiding the future of the Silver State’s economy.

BUSINESS REPORTS

U.S./Mexico: Double The Opportunity | Manufacturers are among those finding favorable conditions when locating operations along these nations’ borders.

Canada: Economy Of The Future | A highly educated workforce and thriving emerging industries keeps this nation on a growth trajectory.

North Carolina: Welcoming The World | The Tar Heel State attracts and retains companies across many industries, from the U.S. and abroad.

Texas: Broad Reach | The Lone Star State offers expansive opportunity to companies of all sizes.