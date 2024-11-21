Maui Economic Development Board Awarded Grant From U.S. EDA

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $600,000 grant to the Maui Economic Development Board, Inc., in Kīhei, Hawaii, to support advanced manufacturing and increased economic capacity.

This grant will support an assessment of the existing advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Maui, the creation of workforce development programs, the promotion of technological innovation, and job creation. This EDA investment will be matched with $150,000 in local funds and is expected to create 30 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-driven disaster recovery and resiliency plans designed to create new economic opportunities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Cristina Killingsworth. “This investment will ensure the local economy continues to thrive in the event of future natural disasters.”

“This generous grant is so very meaningful to our communities on Maui and will support economic activity and workforce development,” said Governor Josh Green. “These funds will go toward local economic opportunities and lift up our communities.”

“Congratulations to the Maui Economic Development Board on receiving this award from the Economic Development Administration to support the expansion of advanced manufacturing on Maui,” said Senator Mazie K. Hirono. “This investment in the community will help to revitalize the local economy on the way toward expanded growth and innovation, creating jobs for residents on the island. I was proud to support this federal funding and will continue to support similar opportunities for residents in our state.”

Maui Economic Development Board was granted $600,000 by the EDA to support advanced manufacturing and increase economic capacity. (Photo: Adobe Stock/RandyJay)

“This new federal funding will go directly to the Maui community to help train workers and create new jobs, said Senator Brian Schatz. “As Maui continues to recover from last year’s tragic fires, we will keep working to deliver every federal resource available to us.”

This project is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2021 and 2022.