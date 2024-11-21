2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 21st!

Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Far West » Hawaii

Maui Economic Development Board Awarded Grant From U.S. EDA

Located in Kīhei, Hawaii, the Board will receive a $600,000 grant to support advanced manufacturing and workforce development.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $600,000 grant to the Maui Economic Development Board, Inc., in Kīhei, Hawaii, to support advanced manufacturing and increased economic capacity.

This grant will support an assessment of the existing advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Maui, the creation of workforce development programs, the promotion of technological innovation, and job creation. This EDA investment will be matched with $150,000 in local funds and is expected to create 30 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-driven disaster recovery and resiliency plans designed to create new economic opportunities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Cristina Killingsworth. “This investment will ensure the local economy continues to thrive in the event of future natural disasters.”

“This generous grant is so very meaningful to our communities on Maui and will support economic activity and workforce development,” said Governor Josh Green. “These funds will go toward local economic opportunities and lift up our communities.”

“Congratulations to the Maui Economic Development Board on receiving this award from the Economic Development Administration to support the expansion of advanced manufacturing on Maui,” said Senator Mazie K. Hirono. “This investment in the community will help to revitalize the local economy on the way toward expanded growth and innovation, creating jobs for residents on the island. I was proud to support this federal funding and will continue to support similar opportunities for residents in our state.”

Maui Economic Development
Maui Economic Development Board was granted $600,000 by the EDA to support advanced manufacturing and increase economic capacity. (Photo: Adobe Stock/RandyJay)

“This new federal funding will go directly to the Maui community to help train workers and create new jobs, said Senator Brian Schatz. “As Maui continues to recover from last year’s tragic fires, we will keep working to deliver every federal resource available to us.”

This project is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2021 and 2022.

Check out all the latest news related to Hawaii economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Corporate Headquarters, Economic Development, Featured, Hawaii, Industries, Professional Services, Site Selection Factors, Tourism/Recreation/Hospitality, USA - Far West

EDA, Governor Josh Green, Hawaii, Kīhei, Maui, Maui Economic Development Board, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location
Featured Video

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Roche Canada To Expand Global Informatics Hub In Ontario 

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly