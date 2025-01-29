M assachusetts, Illinois, New York, Washington, and Maryland are the top five states for green building, according to an annual ranking that recognizes states’ commitment to LEED certification and sustainable communities. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the leading authority on green building and the global developer of the LEED green building program, released its 2024 list of the Top 10 States for LEED today.

Massachusetts ranked first in 2024 based on LEED-certified gross square footage per capita over the past year, improving its showing from 2023. Massachusetts topped the ranking with 4.95 LEED-certified square footage per capita. In 2024, Massachusetts saw 132 LEED-certified projects, surpassing 34 million square feet. In Foxborough, Gillette Stadium — home to the New England Patriots — was one of the more prominent projects that became LEED-certified, achieving Gold certification under LEED v4.1 Operations + Maintenance. The Commonwealth requires all state-owned new construction and major renovations to meet its Massachusetts “LEED Plus” green building standard.

Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots, achieved Gold certification under LEED v4.1 O+M. (Photo credit: Kraft Sports + Entertainment)

Rounding out the top five states were Illinois (4.017 certified square feet per capita), New York (3.438 certified square feet per capita), Washington state (3.03 certified square feet per capita), and Maryland (2.775 certified square feet per capita). Though not officially on the list because it is a federal district, the District of Columbia continued to lead the nation, seeing more than 33 square feet of certified space per resident across 111 green building projects.

“More than ever, governments and organizations are seeking to build more resilient, healthy, affordable and sustainable cities and communities that address immediate and future needs,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “LEED provides a proven path to meeting these critical priorities. We commend these states and the District of Columbia for their leadership and progress toward a more resilient and sustainable future for all.”

Top 10 States For Green Building

(Source: USGBC, 2024 Top 10 U.S. States for Green Building)

In 2024, the top 10 states certified 1,437 LEED projects equaling over 414 million gross square feet. Here are some notable achievements among those leading states:

Massachusetts climbed two spots from 2023 to reach the top spot.

Texas and Nevada return to the list after not placing in 2023. Texas ranked ninth in 2022, and Nevada last placed in 2021.

Maryland made the biggest jump in the ranking, climbing five spots. The state had a 61% increase in the number of projects.

USGBC Celebrates 25 Years Of LEED

Companies and institutions turn to tools like LEED certification to demonstrate responsible stewardship and measure impact of their sustainability efforts. The LEED framework helps organizations align their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and provide transparent data that demonstrates progress.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since USGBC launched the LEED rating system. Since its establishment in 2000, USGBC’s LEED metrics-based system has set the standard for rating and promoting healthy, resilient, sustainable, and efficient buildings. It has become the world’s most widely used green building program while empowering the sector to decarbonize. The annual Top 10 States for LEED highlights the growth across the country.

USGBC is currently finalizing its later iteration of the rating system, LEED v5. In 2024, USGBC held two public comment periods and received more than 6,000 comments from stakeholders worldwide. LEED volunteers and staff reviewed and responded to the critical input. The final version of LEED v5 will be released later this year and will reflect the feedback received from the community.