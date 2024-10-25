Maryland Is World-Class For Business

By BF Editors

From the September/October 2024 Issue

Business Facilities: Please describe Maryland’s business climate and the state’s broad advantages for business.

Secretary Kevin Anderson: With its central location on the East Coast, Maryland is within an overnight drive of one-third of the U.S. population and boasts easy access to road, rail, airports, and the Port of Baltimore. With our diverse and highly educated workforce, Maryland is ranked No.1 one for gender equality and for minority employment, and numerous federal agencies and assets help us lead in industries such as the life sciences, cybersecurity, aerospace and quantum.

BF: What are Maryland’s leading industries? Growth industries?

Sec. Anderson: Maryland’s top-tier life sciences and cybersecurity industries are fueled by more than 70 federal laboratories as well as agencies including the National Institutes of Health and the National Security Agency.

Military installations such as Aberdeen Proving Ground as well as NASA Goddard Space Flight Center drive innovation and growth in our aerospace sector.

And world-class research institutions like Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park, are poised to put Maryland at the front of the pack in the emerging quantum industry and artificial intelligence.

The University of Maryland in College Park (Photo: University of Maryland)

BF: What long-standing advantages await businesses that relocate to or expand in Maryland?

Sec. Anderson: In addition to Maryland’s strategic location, numerous federal agencies and laboratories, and infrastructure assets like the Port of Baltimore, Maryland offers businesses a highly-educated workforce bolstered by our world-class research universities. We rank in the Top 3 states for science and technology workforce, our concentration of STEM workers, and the percentage of our population with a graduate or professional degree. Maryland also ranks No. 1 for tech workforce growth, gender equality, and minority employment, and offers a suite of tax credits and financing programs to support business growth across a wide range of industries.

BF: What are recent developments that site selection teams should know about when it comes to the Maryland business climate?

The Port of Baltimore (Photo: Maryland Dept. of Commerce)

Sec. Anderson: The rapid re-opening of the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this year cannot be overstated. Some projections suggested removing the debris could have taken as long as eight months; instead, the shipping channel was fully open again after 11 weeks. Maryland’s robust logistics infrastructure is critical to our business community and growth, which is why Maryland industries are supported by many major distribution hubs.

The Maryland Tech Council has also launched an exciting new life sciences workforce training program in partnership with the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training.

BF: What is a recent relocation or expansion you’d like to tell us about?

Sec. Anderson: One of Maryland’s most important recent wins is that Prince George’s County will be the new home of the FBI, bringing an estimated 7,500 jobs and generating $4 billion in economic activity. Another important project nearby is Blink Charging Co.’s selection of the county for its new global headquarters and a new, 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The company, a provider of global EV charging equipment, is an example of Maryland’s commitment not only to making our economy stronger by supporting innovative industry sectors, but of our commitment to achieving 100% clean energy by 2035.

BF: When it comes to quality of life in Maryland, what is a highlight you’d share?

Sec. Anderson: We have many highlights including our rich artistic, cultural and historical attractions and our legendary cuisine, but the beauty of Maryland’s outdoor destinations—from the hills and mountains in the west to the Atlantic beaches and the Chesapeake Bay in the east—is truly unparalleled. From hiking and biking to boating, swimming and fishing; from skiing to baseball to pickleball, you can do it all in Maryland!

Washington Monument State Park in Middletown, Maryland. (Photo: Maryland Office of Tourism)

BF: What does the future hold for the business climate in Maryland?

Sec. Anderson: Maryland’s top-ranked and highly educated workforce will continue to grow, driven both by new graduates of our world-class research universities and by new residents drawn to the state through our “Be Moved” workforce attraction campaign. administration has also made historic investments in child care to help parents rejoin the workforce and delivered record funding for job training and apprenticeships.

Businesses across the world should know that Marylanders are always ready to work!