Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » USA - Mid Atlantic » Maryland

Maryland Is World-Class For Business

Research facilities, an educated workforce, and east coast location are among the state's business assets, shares Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson.

By BF Editors
From the September/October 2024 Issue
Kevin Anderson, Maryland Secretary of Commerce, Maryland business
Kevin Anderson, Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce
Business Facilities: Please describe Maryland’s business climate and the state’s broad advantages for business.

Secretary Kevin Anderson: With its central location on the East Coast, Maryland is within an overnight drive of one-third of the U.S. population and boasts easy access to road, rail, airports, and the Port of Baltimore. With our diverse and highly educated workforce, Maryland is ranked No.1 one for gender equality and for minority employment, and numerous federal agencies and assets help us lead in industries such as the life sciences, cybersecurity, aerospace and quantum.

BF: What are Maryland’s leading industries? Growth industries?

Sec. Anderson: Maryland’s top-tier life sciences and cybersecurity industries are fueled by more than 70 federal laboratories as well as agencies including the National Institutes of Health and the National Security Agency.

Military installations such as Aberdeen Proving Ground as well as NASA Goddard Space Flight Center drive innovation and growth in our aerospace sector.

And world-class research institutions like Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park, are poised to put Maryland at the front of the pack in the emerging quantum industry and artificial intelligence.

Maryland Business
The University of Maryland in College Park (Photo: University of Maryland)
BF: What long-standing advantages await businesses that relocate to or expand in Maryland?

Sec. Anderson: In addition to Maryland’s strategic location, numerous federal agencies and laboratories, and infrastructure assets like the Port of Baltimore, Maryland offers businesses a highly-educated workforce bolstered by our world-class research universities. We rank in the Top 3 states for science and technology workforce, our concentration of STEM workers, and the percentage of our population with a graduate or professional degree. Maryland also ranks No. 1 for tech workforce growth, gender equality, and minority employment, and offers a suite of tax credits and financing programs to support business growth across a wide range of industries.

BF: What are recent developments that site selection teams should know about when it comes to the Maryland business climate?
Maryland Business
The Port of Baltimore (Photo: Maryland Dept. of Commerce)

Sec. Anderson: The rapid re-opening of the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this year cannot be overstated. Some projections suggested removing the debris could have taken as long as eight months; instead, the shipping channel was fully open again after 11 weeks. Maryland’s robust logistics infrastructure is critical to our business community and growth, which is why Maryland industries are supported by many major distribution hubs.

The Maryland Tech Council has also launched an exciting new life sciences workforce training program in partnership with the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training.

BF: What is a recent relocation or expansion you’d like to tell us about?

Sec. Anderson: One of Maryland’s most important recent wins is that Prince George’s County will be the new home of the FBI, bringing an estimated 7,500 jobs and generating $4 billion in economic activity. Another important project nearby is Blink Charging Co.’s selection of the county for its new global headquarters and a new, 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The company, a provider of global EV charging equipment, is an example of Maryland’s commitment not only to making our economy stronger by supporting innovative industry sectors, but of our commitment to achieving 100% clean energy by 2035.

BF: When it comes to quality of life in Maryland, what is a highlight you’d share?

Sec. Anderson: We have many highlights including our rich artistic, cultural and historical attractions and our legendary cuisine, but the beauty of Maryland’s outdoor destinations—from the hills and mountains in the west to the Atlantic beaches and the Chesapeake Bay in the east—is truly unparalleled. From hiking and biking to boating, swimming and fishing; from skiing to baseball to pickleball, you can do it all in Maryland!

Washington Monument State Park, MD
Washington Monument State Park in Middletown, Maryland. (Photo: Maryland Office of Tourism)
BF: What does the future hold for the business climate in Maryland?

Sec. Anderson: Maryland’s top-ranked and highly educated workforce will continue to grow, driven both by new graduates of our world-class research universities and by new residents drawn to the state through our “Be Moved” workforce attraction campaign. administration has also made historic investments in child care to help parents rejoin the workforce and delivered record funding for job training and apprenticeships.

Businesses across the world should know that Marylanders are always ready to work!

Check out all the latest news related to Maryland economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace/Defense/Aviation, Artificial Intelligence, Capital Investment, Cybersecurity, Data Centers, Economic Development, Education, Featured, Incentives, Taxes & Financing, Industries, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Life Sciences, Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution, Magazine, Magazine Highlights, Maryland, Ports & Free Trade Zones, Q&A, Quality Of Life, Quantum Computing, Site Selection Factors, Technology, Workforce Development

BF-September/October-2024, Business Climate, Capital Investment, Economic Development, Francis Scott Key Bridge, Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, National Institutes of Health, National Security Agency, Port of Baltimore, Single Location, Site Selection, University of Maryland, Workforce Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

Watch Now: Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

View this free video webinar and learn about the strategies for success manufacturing leaders are using to grow their business in the 21st Century.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Previous

In Georgia, AIG And TMC Transformers Add 710 Jobs With Expansions

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly