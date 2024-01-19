Mars Plans $237M Nature’s Bakery Facility In Utah

Mars, Incorporated will build a new $237 million cutting-edge baking facility for Nature’s Bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah. The facility, spanning 339,000 square feet, will create more than 190 new jobs, and is scheduled to be fully operational in July 2025.
Reno, Nevada-based Nature’s Bakery, acquired by Mars in 2020, is the eighth best-selling and fastest-growing granola and snack bar brand in a more than $4 billion category. The company makes plant based, dairy-free, nut-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified on-the-go snacks.
“I am thrilled for our strategic expansion with the establishment of a cutting-edge baking facility in Salt Lake City,” commented Steve Gardiner, CEO of Nature’s Bakery.
“This investment marks a significant milestone in our brand’s ability to drive greater capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer demand,” Gardiner continued. “As a self-manufacturer, this facility joins our existing bakeries to reflect our commitment to innovation and quality, and underscores our confidence in the thriving business environment of Utah. We look forward to contributing to the local economy, cultivating community, and creating job opportunities as we further our brand purpose of nourishing families and enabling them to thrive.”
“This investment symbolizes our dedication to scaling our brands responsibly, upholding Mars’ pledge to be America’s prime destination for insurgent brands,” said Juan Martin, Health & Wellness president at Mars, Incorporated.
State And Local Support
In support of the project, the company is eligible for a post-performance tax reduction as part of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing program. Under the incentive, the company projects adding 65 new, high-paying jobs and more than 190 jobs total during the next 10 years.
“We offer a warm welcome to Nature’s Bakery, a producer of wholesome, plant-based food that aligns with our state’s health-conscious lifestyle and love for outdoor activities,” said Ryan Starks, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. “With Utah’s strong emphasis on well-being and sustainability, Nature’s Bakery’s offerings are poised to resonate with our communities. We look forward to the positive impact it will bring to our local economy, the creation of many jobs, and contribution to the flourishing food culture in Utah.”
“Nature’s Bakery’s investment is a reflection of Team Utah’s collaborative and thorough recruitment process, and we appreciate the close involvement from Utah’s community partners and utility providers,” said Scott Cuthbertson, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah). “We look forward to continuing to partner with Nature’s Bakery as they grow and prosper in Salt Lake City.”
“Salt Lake City is a premier destination for business, and we’re happy to welcome Nature’s Bakery to the community,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall “With over 190 new high-quality jobs, businesses like Nature’s Bakery, which support the needs of our workforce, are an important part of growing the economy for our families. This is a win for Salt Lakers and everyone who loves to live, work, and play here.”
