Mars Plans $237M Nature’s Bakery Facility In Utah

“I am thrilled for our strategic expansion with the establishment of a cutting-edge baking facility in Salt Lake City,” commented Steve Gardiner, CEO of Nature’s Bakery.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our brand’s ability to drive greater capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer demand,” Gardiner continued. “As a self-manufacturer, this facility joins our existing bakeries to reflect our commitment to innovation and quality, and underscores our confidence in the thriving business environment of Utah. We look forward to contributing to the local economy, cultivating community, and creating job opportunities as we further our brand purpose of nourishing families and enabling them to thrive.”

“This investment symbolizes our dedication to scaling our brands responsibly, upholding Mars’ pledge to be America’s prime destination for insurgent brands,” said Juan Martin, Health & Wellness president at Mars, Incorporated. ‍

State And Local Support

In support of the project, the company is eligible for a post-performance tax reduction as part of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing program. Under the incentive, the company projects adding 65 new, high-paying jobs and more than 190 jobs total during the next 10 years.

“We offer a warm welcome to Nature’s Bakery, a producer of wholesome, plant-based food that aligns with our state’s health-conscious lifestyle and love for outdoor activities,” said Ryan Starks, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. “With Utah’s strong emphasis on well-being and sustainability, Nature’s Bakery’s offerings are poised to resonate with our communities. We look forward to the positive impact it will bring to our local economy, the creation of many jobs, and contribution to the flourishing food culture in Utah.”