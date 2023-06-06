Manufacturing Moves To Automation

With advances in technology the manufacturing industry has been able to grow exponentially.

From the May / June 2023 Issue

The manufacturing industry in North America is bouncing back despite potential supply chain issues. According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which represents more than 14,000 member companies across the United States, international relationships in combination with artificial intelligence (AI) jobs in the manufacturing sector are aplenty and they will continue to grow.

“Think about all the technological advances we’ve had over the course of the last few decades, but especially the last five to 10 years. All of these advances have given additional capabilities to the workers,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. In the Yahoo Finance interview he continues to say, AI is “going to [have] an incredibly positive impact on the sector because it is going to enhance manufacturing capability and output and it’s going to be a supplement to jobs all across the world.”

NAM is putting forward a plan filled with ideas that policymakers could pursue immediately, including solutions to urgent problems, such as energy security, immigration reform, supply chain disruptions, the ongoing workforce shortage, and more.

NAM is working to grow the sector with programs such as the Initiatives of the Manufacturing Institute, which is the group’s workforce development and education affiliate. The goal of the Institute is to shore up labor force participation through programs such as Creators Wanted which aims to educate the workforce to fill manufacturing jobs.

In 2022, NAM released its policy roadmap, “Competing to Win.” This is a blueprint with immediate solutions for bolstering manufacturers’ competitiveness and expansion. The roadmap includes policies manufacturers in the U.S. will need in place to continue driving the country and manufacturing industry forward.

“‘Competing to Win’ offers a path for bringing our country together around policies, shared values, and a unified purpose,” said Timmons. “The NAM is putting forward a plan filled with ideas that policymakers could pursue immediately, including solutions to urgent problems, such as energy security, immigration reform, supply chain disruptions, the ongoing workforce shortage, and more. Manufacturers have shown incredible resilience through difficult times, employing more workers now than before the pandemic, but continued resilience is not guaranteed without the policies that are critical to the state of manufacturing in America.”

City Of Industry, California Upgrades Infrastructure

Fostering the growth of business has been at the forefront of the City of Industry’s mission since its inception in 1957. Each year, the city doubles down on its commitment to supporting businesses and manufacturers thrive and welcome new businesses looking to expand their operations in the City of Industry, CA. Industry city staff are actively advocating on behalf of businesses and monitoring federal, state, and county policies that provide resources, grants, and training to keep businesses running.

In 2022, the city reached a significant milestone by paying off the last of three property tax-based bonds which included General Obligation Bonds and Tax Allocation Revenue Bonds. By paying off these bonds early, the city will deliver over $85 million in annual revenue back to taxpayers, businesses, and public agency partners, including schools. The removal of the tax lien for Industry property owners is a testament to the city’s financially sound policies and investments.

One of the most significant advantages of the City of Industry is its strategic location. The city is located near major transportation routes, including the I-10, I-605, and SR-60 highways, providing easy access to major markets in Southern California. The Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, which are among the busiest in the world, are just a short drive away, making it easy to transport goods and products to customers globally. The city is also home to a UPS package processing facility which has the capacity to process up to 85,000 packages per hour and is a reason many businesses have selected Industry as their hub.

In addition, the city’s partnership with the Industry Business Council continues to move forward as they work together to enhance the manufacturing campaign, “Made in City of Industry,” which sets out to support existing manufacturers located in the city and attract new manufacturers looking to expand their business operations. Through this strategic campaign, the city looks to address issues impacting local manufacturers and strengthen the manufacturing workforce while at the same time uplifting Industry’s reputation as a manufacturing hub.

With its strategic location, commitment to supporting businesses, and ongoing infrastructure improvements, the City of Industry is the ideal location for manufacturing companies looking to establish or expand their operations.

Regional infrastructure projects remain a top priority, with several projects currently underway, including the much-anticipated improvements to the 57/60 confluence and the Fullerton Grade Separation project. This year, the city will be working closely with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to begin construction of the Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Project which will help ease the movement of motorists and goods in the region. Through continued advocacy, the city hopes to secure additional funding for these critical projects at all levels of government.

The City of Industry is committed to its motto, “Jobs, Enterprise, and Regional Infrastructure.” Investment in manufacturers, businesses, and community will ensure that the city remains the leading economic engine of the San Gabriel Valley. With its strategic location, commitment to supporting businesses, and ongoing infrastructure improvements, the City of Industry is the ideal location for manufacturing companies looking to establish or expand their operations.

Louisiana Gets The Most Out Of Manufacturing, Upskilling

How does Louisiana maximize—and diversify—its workforce capabilities?

Innovative programs and investments in higher education, like the M.J. Foster Promise Program, which encourages adult students to upskill or train for in-demand, high-wage professions; partnering with Haas Automation to install 5-axis CNCs in all 12 of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System schools; and supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ (HBCUs) efforts to guide students, many of whom are underserved, to high-demand degrees.

The Promise Program offers financial aid—up to $6,400 over three years—to students 21 and older pursuing an associate degree or a shorter-term postsecondary education credential required for select high-demand and high-wage fields in Louisiana. “Promise” also dovetails perfectly with Louisiana’s award-winning workforce development program, LED FastStart.

“The relationship between the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) and LED FastStart jointly serves business and industry all across Louisiana, with training programs, with development of curriculum, with a whole series of efforts that help companies find talent and ensure they’re successful here in Louisiana.” — LCTCS President Monty Sullivan

For example: “Boeing required a pipeline of well-qualified, younger people to build NASA’s Space Launch System. They needed a higher education partner,” said Paul Helton, FastStart Executive Director.

FastStart worked with Nunez Community College, just a few miles from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Center, to launch an aerospace manufacturing technician training program. Nunez has already trained over 200 students, and Helton expects the Promise Program to boost those numbers.

Most of Nunez’s students already have jobs but are retraining for a new profession or adding new skills. Working and going to school at the same time is hard enough without an additional financial burden.

“The M.J. Foster Promise Program means the aerospace program will be available to potential students at no cost,” Helton said. “So, they can get into the aerospace program and get hired on at Boeing or another company at Michoud and start some really great jobs.”

The state’s HBCUs are also working with Louisiana Economic Development to train students for high-demand jobs.

Southern University in New Orleans and Shreveport and Dillard University are helping to prevent the post-COVID nursing shortages that are expected to challenge many states between now and 2030. SUNO launched a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 2022 and Dillard plans to offer a Master of Science nursing degree in the fall.

Southern University in Baton Rouge offers the nation’s most comprehensive urban forestry program in the country. The importance of managing trees, forests, and natural systems in and around cities, suburbs, and towns is increasingly recognized as vital to the well-being of all people.

Xavier University’s numerous tech initiatives include the Google in Residence Program, part of Google’s strategy to increase minority representation and programs with Baylor College of Medicine and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, which help Xavier pre-med students land slots at both medical schools.

Grambling State University’s cybersecurity degree program connects students with researchers and professionals who specialize in big data, cloud computing, vulnerability assessment, and cybercrime.

North Carolina Is Bursting With Manufacturing Opportunities

Manufacturing is thriving in North Carolina. Not only does North Carolina have the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, but over the last several years, the vast majority of the state’s biggest project wins have been manufacturing.

The foundation of North Carolina’s success is its ability to provide consistency and quality in its workforce to manufacturers and its strong and accessible educational system. The state has 52 public and private colleges and universities that enroll more than 330,000 students each year. It also has the third-largest community college system in the country with more than 574,000 students enrolled each year. The 58 college campuses that make up North Carolina’s community college system partner with local businesses as part of the North Carolina Customized Training Program. This program offers comprehensive training and assistance in creating custom training curriculums and direct classroom-to-manufacturing-floor pathways for students.

In addition to its world-class workforce, workforce development programs, and top-tier education system, North Carolina’s infrastructure provides manufacturing companies with what they need to be successful. North Carolina is centrally located on the eastern seaboard with access to more than 150 million people within a drive time of 11 hours. The state also has the second largest state-owned highway system in the country, an integrated rail system, and two deepwater seaports.

Another reason manufacturers continue to choose North Carolina is the low cost of doing business. The state has the most competitive tax environment for businesses and the nation’s lowest corporate income tax rate at 2.5%, which will gradually decrease until it reaches 0% in 2030. Also, North Carolina’s construction costs are 17% below the national average and industrial electricity costs are 14.5% below the national average.

In July 2022, CNBC named North Carolina America’s Top State for Business, which is an exhaustive study of business climate and economic measures across all 50 states. The report ranks each state on 88 distinct metrics across 10 key categories affecting business climate, including workforce, education, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, and quality of life. Bipartisan state leadership, a strong economy, access to capital, and innovation elevated the state to the top spot in 2022. This accolade and others, including being named Business Facilities’ 2022 State of the Year, emphasize why North Carolina is the best state for business.

Manufacturing companies have taken notice. In 2022, Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast announced its first North American assembly plant is coming to North Carolina, investing $4 billion and creating 7,500 jobs in Chatham County, and semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed announced it is bringing its newest manufacturing facility to Siler City, NC, creating 1,800 jobs and investing $5 billion. Both projects were record-breaking for North Carolina, becoming the largest economic development project and the largest capital investment in the state’s history, respectively.

Last year North Carolina also welcomed aviation company Boom Supersonic and global health care leader Eli Lilly and Company. These companies join Toyota, FUJIFILM Diosynth, and more than 10,000 other manufacturing operations that call North Carolina home. In 2022, 75% of the state’s projects won last year were in manufacturing and assembly.

With more than 470,000 manufacturing employees, bolstered by the state being the fourth in the nation for in-migration, North Carolina is primed to be the home of choice for manufacturers for years to come.

Some Fear The Future. Ohio Is Building It.

Manufacturing isn’t what it used to be. It’s better. Just ask Ohio.

Midwesterners hate to brag, but The Buckeye State has been a known powerhouse in American manufacturing since the dawn of the industrial revolution. Back then, it was all about steel and coal. Today the output looks a little different (just look at the photos below showcasing Ohio’s diverse industries). Electric vehicles and the batteries that power them. Advanced semiconductors. Solar panels. Autonomous aircrafts. 3D printing. Revolutionary cell and gene therapies. Ohio is ushering in a future-forward manufacturing economy that strangely resembles an episode of The Jetsons.

Companies like Intel, Honda, and Amgen chose Ohio to build their most advanced manufacturing operations yet.

Companies like Intel, Honda, and Amgen chose Ohio to build their most advanced manufacturing operations yet. Given Ohio’s competitive advantages, it’s really no surprise. Ohio is conveniently situated within one day’s drive of 60% of U.S. and Canadian populations—giving companies easy access to suppliers and customers. Ohio’s manufacturing workforce is the third largest in the nation. And, alongside a network of renowned academic institutions, hospitals, and top companies, the state invests heavily in keeping that talent pool skilled and savvy. Bottom line: Ohio is a no-brainer for companies looking to base or expand manufacturing operations.

When it comes to site selection, Ohio is ripe with wide-open, shovel-ready spaces. JobsOhio, the state’s economic development corporation, proactively authenticates sites so companies can move right in. No waiting. No unnecessary legwork. In fact, helping ambitious companies integrate quickly and strategically into Ohio’s ecosystem is JobsOhio’s specialty. Its team of private sector veterans have walked the walk, not just in economic development, but in business, too.

Trinidad & Tobago: Ideal Location For Manufacturing

Trinidad and Tobago is an ideal location for setting up manufacturing enterprises within the Caribbean. Its robust logistics infrastructure, supported by numerous bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, has consistently created pathways for manufacturers seeking to widen their access to new markets. Additionally, T&T’s amenable energy costs—facilitated by its hydrocarbon industry—significantly boost the capacity of manufacturers to offer competitively priced exported products.

The availability and abundant supply of affordable electricity and natural gas gives the sector a competitive advantage, relative to its regional counterparts in the Caribbean. Past and present developments in other related sectors, such as agro-processing, downstream petrochemicals, and logistics, serve to shore up the sector by creating useful value-chain linkages.

Manufacturing opportunities include:

pulp and paper

inorganic chemicals;

food and beverage;

assembly-type industries;

secondary aluminum recycling; and

LED products

Competitive Advantages

Nearshore Advantage – Air travel to major cities such as Miami, New York, and Toronto is only 3.5 to 5.5 hours.

A well-established and vibrant upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbon sector which spans over a century.

A robust and reliable electrical grid with a large capacity of unused electricity is available for energy-intensive manufacturing.

The lowest cost of electricity in the Caribbean at $0.05 per KWH.

Wide-ranging access to a market of one billion global consumers via trade agreements, unilateral trade programs, and CARICOM trade agreements.

A highly-skilled, English-speaking workforce.

An ideal location at the southern-most end of the Caribbean archipelago, which minimizes the threat of operational downtime for businesses during the region’s annual hurricane season.

Two fully developed commercial ports that serve as major international cargo ports.

Modern, commercial spaces for lease at TecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate and the Tamana InTech Park.

Incentives

A portfolio of attractive incentives is available to all manufacturers in Trinidad and Tobago.

Apart from import concessions and duty-free treatment based upon the provisions under the local legislation, foreign investors can enjoy:

100% ownership of the share capital in a private company.

Ownership of up to 30% in total of the share capital of a local public company, without a license.

Ownership of up to five acres of land for trade or business purposes, without a license.

Ownership of one acre of land for residential purposes.

Special Economic Zone incentives will also be available from 2023.

How InvesTT can help you

InvesTT is Trinidad and Tobago’s investment promotion agency aligned with the Ministry of Trade and Industry. They are committed to delivering an excellent standard of service to all potential and existing investors. They work in partnership with you from the beginning of your site selection process straight through to the establishment of business and beyond. Their team is equipped with the expertise and key public/private sector relationships to provide investors with services such as inquiry handling, coordination of site visits, and navigation through the business regulations and approvals process.

