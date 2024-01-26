Manufacturing Companies Expand in South Carolina

Nova Molecular Technologies and Flame Spray North America are both expanding their footprint in the Palmetto State.

Two manufacturing companies will bring 60 jobs to South Carolina as part of expansions in separate counties.

Nova Molecular Technologies will create 20 new jobs as part of its $23.75 million expansion in Sumter County. The high-purity solvents manufacturer will add square footage to an existing facility, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We are excited to see that, after nearly a decade of operations in South Carolina, Nova Molecular Technologies continues to invest in our state and workforce with the creation of 20 new jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We look forward to watching this innovative company continue to thrive here for years to come.”

“Nova Molecular Technologies is constantly seeking innovative solutions and technologies that align with our unwavering sustainability-first mindset and our mission to deliver exceptional value for our customers,” said Nova Molecular Technologies CEO Chris Adams. “We are grateful for the partnership with Sumter Economic Development and support from our local and state government partners as it allows us to move into our next phase of expansion in Sumter that supports our long-term growth objectives. It also ignites opportunity to boost our employee base and benefit Sumter and the State of South Carolina.”

Nova Molecular Technologies was founded in Texas in 1991.

Flame Spray North America Makes $2.5M Investment

In Laurens County, Flame Spray North America will create 40 new jobs as part of its $2.5 million investment.

The thermal spray coatings manufacturer’s expansion will include technological improvements and “the addition of advanced thermal spray coating technologies,” according to the SCDC.

“South Carolina’s talented workforce is something that brings tremendous pride,” Lightsey said. “When companies like Flame Spray North America continue to expand and create jobs for our citizens, it is something worth celebrating.”