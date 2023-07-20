Magna To Bring $790M Investment, 1,300 Jobs To Tennessee

Automotive supplier Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton, Tennessee. In addition to the two West Tennessee locations, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg. Together, these projects will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee. Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.
“The $790 million investment from Magna will further shape the economic landscape of Lawrence and Haywood counties and strengthen the electric vehicle supply chain in Tennessee for years to come.”
— TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter
“We are proud that Magna is leading the way to grow Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park and boosting job creation with its commitment of nearly 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “The $790 million investment from Magna will further shape the economic landscape of Lawrence and Haywood counties and strengthen the electric vehicle supply chain in Tennessee for years to come. Congratulations to all our partners who worked to bring these three projects to fruition.”
Ford’s on-site supplier park will allow for vertical integration that helps ensure efficient production at BlueOval City, which will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production. Magna will supply Ford’s BlueOval City with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the automaker’s second-generation electric truck.
“These opportunities not only strengthen our relationship with a valued customer, but also reflect the depth and breadth of our capabilities across the vehicle,” said Eric Wilds, Magna’s chief sales and marketing officer. “We are thankful to the state of Tennessee for their support and partnership.”
Magna’s two facilities at BlueOval City supplier park include a new 800,000-square-foot frame and battery enclosures facility and a 140,000-square-foot seating facility.
The battery enclosures facility will join one of Magna’s sister plants in Ontario, Canada, which is currently producing battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The seating facility will produce polyurethane foam, and assemble and sequence “just-in-time” (JIT) complete seats.
Magna will employ approximately 750 employees at its battery enclosures facility, and 300 employees at its new seating plant.
In addition, Magna will build a new 400,000-square-foot stamping and assembly plant at the Team Lawrence Commerce Park – West, a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Lawrenceburg. This facility will produce truck frames and employ about 250 employees.
TNECD Expands
Site Development Grant Program
With the goal of mitigating the time and risk associated with industrial development projects across the state, TNECD has updated its Site Development Grant Program. Changes to the program, which prepares rural industrial sites to attract businesses and investment to Tennessee, include increased funding, reduced match requirements for eligible sites and the introduction of speculative building construction.
“Tennessee remains committed to being a premier destination for businesses, and the updated Site Development Grant Program reflects our state’s proactive approach to economic growth,” said Commissioner McWhorter. “Through these changes, we are reinforcing Tennessee’s position as a competitive player in the economic development landscape, and we look forward to seeing the new opportunities that these updates will bring to our rural communities.”
Continue reading here to learn more.
“During the site selection process, Magna demonstrated excellence in corporate culture and shared with us their commitment to community,” said Ryan Egly, president and CEO, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. “These attributes reflect the core values of our business community. I am glad to welcome Magna to Lawrence County and look forward to supporting their operations.”
During Governor Bill Lee’s administration, more than $14.8 billion has been invested in Tennessee and nearly 11,000 new jobs have been committed through electric vehicle (EV)-related projects.
“Tennessee is leading the future of American automotive manufacturing, thanks to our thriving business climate, record economic growth and highly skilled workforce,” said Gov. Lee. “We welcome Magna as the first supplier for Ford’s BlueOval City and appreciate this company’s $790 million investment in Tennessee, which will bring 1,300 jobs and new opportunities for families to thrive.”