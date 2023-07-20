Magna To Bring $790M Investment, 1,300 Jobs To Tennessee

Automotive supplier Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton, Tennessee. In addition to the two West Tennessee locations, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg. Together, these projects will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee. Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.

“The $790 million investment from Magna will further shape the economic landscape of Lawrence and Haywood counties and strengthen the electric vehicle supply chain in Tennessee for years to come.” — TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“We are proud that Magna is leading the way to grow Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park and boosting job creation with its commitment of nearly 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “The $790 million investment from Magna will further shape the economic landscape of Lawrence and Haywood counties and strengthen the electric vehicle supply chain in Tennessee for years to come. Congratulations to all our partners who worked to bring these three projects to fruition.”

Ford’s on-site supplier park will allow for vertical integration that helps ensure efficient production at BlueOval City, which will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production. Magna will supply Ford’s BlueOval City with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the automaker’s second-generation electric truck.