Lynddahl Telecom Selects NC For North American Hub

A Danish telecommunications company plans to locate its first North American facility in North Carolina.

Lynddahl Telecom America will create 54 jobs in Gaston County through its more than $5.6 million investment over the next three years, according to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is benefitting “yet again” from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with Lynddahl Telecom’s decision to reside in North Carolina.

“Expanding access to high-speed internet is imperative to closing our digital divide, and having companies in our corner that are well-equipped to extend broadband throughout our rural regions puts us closer to high quality internet for everyone,” Cooper said.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said the state continues to rank as a “leading state” for doing business in the U.S.

“I am proud to see our state compete to win more economic opportunities with innovative companies like Lynddahl Telecom America that will benefit from our diverse manufacturing workforce, affordability, and our shared commitment to digital equity,” Baker Sanders said.

Officials at the company’s plastic extrusion production site in Belmont expect to hire production managers, plastics engineers, administrative officers, and production technicians.

“Everyone is increasingly expecting high speed internet everywhere – be it for remote work, distance learning or leisure,” said LTA President Jacob Ulrik Petersen. “Over the next decade, historic investments into upgrading broadband access throughout America will be made and this represents a major business opportunity for us. We have found a cost-effective method to rapidly deploy fiber optics in Europe and we are excited about being able to offer this to our American, Canadian, and Mexican partners.”

Lynddahl Telecom America’s parent company was founded in Denmark in 2020 and in 2023 incorporated as a subsidiary of Lynddahl Telecom A/S.