Lufthansa Technik Locates Western HQ In Calgary, Alberta

The aerospace ecosystem continues to grow in Calgary, Alberta with Lufthansa Technik (LHT) choosing the city for its Western Canada headquarters. With this investment, the global leader in aircraft maintenance and repair will create up to 120 permanent high-skilled jobs and the training of up to 80 new professionals in the first four years.

The success in attracting LHT to Calgary is the result of collaboration between leadership and industry partners while highlighting the city’s competitive business environment and aviation ecosystem. “We are grateful for the strong support from our local allies in Canada, which is essential in advancing the creation of a new engine repair shop and test cell facility in Calgary,” said Soeren Stark, CEO, Lufthansa Technik.

The LHT maintenance and repair facility in Calgary will focus on testing next-generation engines and alternative fuel types, paving the way for transformative advancements in aviation. With this investment, LHT Additionally, LHT will be setting up the operation of a Test Cell Facility, which will support the development of sustainable fuel types and next-generation engine technologies.

In Calgary, Lufthansa Technik will create 120 jobs at its new site(Photo: Calgary Economic Development)

“This investment strengthens Calgary’s role as a hub for aerospace innovation and advanced aviation technologies,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “By attracting industry leaders like LHT, we are ensuring our city remains a beacon for forward-thinking talent and groundbreaking technological advancements.”

“After years of hard work and collaboration to showcase our city and build connections with industry partners, we are excited to see Lufthansa Technik land in the Blue Sky City,” said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development (CED). “Calgary’s competitive business environment and deep talent pool position us for future growth, and the establishment of Lufthansa Technik’s Western Canada hub in our city proves what’s possible as we continue to establish ourselves as a global aerospace leader.”

CED’s team also showcased the city’s dynamic talent pool with detailed projections, and post-secondary introductions to highlight Calgarians’ technical skills and expertise.

This move was further supported by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund’s (OCIF) $2.5 million investment over the next four years. OCIF has played a pivotal role in fostering Calgary’s aerospace ecosystem, with previous investments supporting initiatives like the Aerospace Innovation Hub (AIH) and the Southern Alberta Technology Institute’s (SAIT) Aerospace Composite Materials Lab. These efforts collectively enhance the city’s reputation as a leader in aerospace technology and innovation.

Calgary’s aerospace reputation continues to grow, with SAIT’s Applied Research and Innovation Services (ARIS) department selected as a NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) test hub reinforcing the city’s role in cutting-edge aerospace and defense innovation. WestJet has also chosen Calgary as its home base and exclusive global hub, connecting people and businesses with over 100 direct flights to Europe, Asia and the Americas.