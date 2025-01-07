Luck Companies Expands Quarry Operations In South Carolina

Luck Companies, a provider of crushed stone aggregates and environmental performance products, is expanding its quarry operations across South Carolina. The company will develop new sites in Chester, Edgefield, Saluda, and Spartanburg counties and grow existing sites in Fairfield and Kershaw counties. The plants in Fairfield and Kershaw counties currently have over 30 existing employees. The combined new investment of $450 million will create 70 additional jobs.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Virginia, Luck Companies provides materials and services through its three business units: Luck Stone, Luck Ecosystems, and Luck Real Estate Ventures. The company serves as a partner for customers in the construction, civil engineering, and environmental industries.

“Our growth strategy is about expanding the reach of our people-focused mission. We believe in creating opportunities for our associates, and for those in the community,” said Luck Companies Chief Growth Officer Joe Carnahan. “Our goal is to have a positive impact across the new communities we’re joining, including the counties of Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Saluda and Spartanburg.”

(Photo: Kershaw County release)

Luck Companies will invest $93 million to develop a new site in Chester County, creating 25 new jobs. Along with the quarry component, the site will include acreage dedicated to agricultural education and a multi-use, economic development portion.

Over the next 20 years, Luck Companies will invest $70 million to develop its 434-acre quarry site in Edgefield County, creating 10 new jobs.

In Saluda County, the company will invest $40 million over the next 10 years and create 10 new jobs to develop the 330-acre quarry site.

The Edgefield and Saluda sites will support increased development along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The Spartanburg County site, located in Enoree, represents a $132 million investment over the next 20 years and approximately 25 new jobs. In addition to the quarry, this site will also feature opportunities for commercial development.

Luck Companies’ Fairfield County site, located along Highway 34 near Ridgeway, provides construction aggregate materials for the growing Interstate 77 corridor and includes space for future economic development. The company will invest approximately $90 million in this site, over the next 20 years, to meet growing demand.

Acquired in 2018, the Kershaw County site, located west of Highway 601 in Kershaw, makes products that support the building of roads and site development as well as larger stones that support coast protection. The company will invest an additional $25 million to build a permanent plant at this location.

Governor Henry McMaster, said of the announcement, “Luck Companies’ decision to expand throughout the state showcases the opportunity and success that can be found in every corner of South Carolina. We celebrate Luck Companies’ ongoing investment, job creation and the impact the company continues to make in communities across our state.”

“We are proud to have Luck Companies as a part of South Carolina’s vibrant business community,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This $450 million investment, which will have a significant impact in six South Carolina communities, is another reason to celebrate in our state. Congratulations to Luck Companies on this exciting announcement.”