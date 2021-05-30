Rankings
#1 Best U.S. State Economy – (Business Insider, 2018)
#1 Top U.S. metro area in Management Consulting & Think Tanks employment
#2 U.S. region for Life Sciences Research Talent
#3 Tech Talent Market in the U.S. – (CBRE 2022)
#4 U.S. metro area in Marketing, Design, & Publishing employment
#6 Smartest City in the World – (Forbes 2017)
Target Industries
Among DC’s industries is one of the top retail markets in the United States, with more than 1 million potential daily touchpoints; companies small and large stay connected due to a city infrastructure designed for speed and agility. And, it all takes place in a real estate market embedded in the top economy of any U.S. state.
About
WASHINGTON DC ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP (WDCEP)
Washington DC Economic Partnership is a nonprofit, public-private partner at the core of economic development in Washington, DC. We connect the public sector to national and international corporations to advance sustainable and inclusive economic development.
We can support your business relocation and growth in a variety of ways:
Assist you with your Real Estate and Site Selection needs
Identify Local Market Opportunities
Connect you directly to Local government, Community Organizations, and Private Sector Leaders
Provide key insights from Local C-Suite Executives
Customize Community Tours
Develop key Market Intelligence and Custom Research
Unlock access to Financial Incentives
Quality of Life
Washington, DC has made extensive investments in the quality of life of its residents in recent years.
The city boasts a range of top-ranked local universities and medical facilities, has greatly expanded air travel capabilities, local transit, and accessible micro-mobility options. The city is also a national leader in green policies, with a goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 60% by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.
The healthcare system has been expanded to include greater pandemic preparedness, health equity initiatives, and specialized healthcare options, including a focus on maternal health. Investments in education have been made with new research facilities to combat health inequity and expand knowledge of medicine. Infrastructure has also been improved.
In addition to expansions in airports and public transportation systems, DC has heavily invested in parks and open spaces with plans for more to come. The city is has the #1 ranked park system in the US and is #2 for bike commuting. The District’s investments have enabled easy access to all parts of the city and greater Washington region, its talented workforce, and created an unmatched quality of life for residents.
