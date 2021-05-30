Capitalize on Opportunity in Washington, DC

Washington, DC is the place to be. With its thriving communities, diverse population, and a business landscape that is constantly pushing boundaries, this is where the future unfolds. Be a part of the extraordinary growth happening in this city. Not only the epicenter of political power, DC is a high-growth hub for the office market. Here, you'll find an environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and success.

Experience the momentum firsthand as Washington, DC sets new benchmarks in the business world. Whether you're a visionary entrepreneur or an established company, our city offers limitless possibilities for your growth and prosperity. The Washington DC Economic Partnership is here to help. Together, let's raise the bar for business and be a part of Washington, DC's unparalleled rise as a thriving economic powerhouse.

Rankings

#1 Best U.S. State Economy – (Business Insider, 2018)
#1 Top U.S. metro area in Management Consulting & Think Tanks employment 
#2 U.S. region for Life Sciences Research Talent
#3 Tech Talent Market in the U.S. – (CBRE 2022)
#4 U.S. metro area in Marketing, Design, & Publishing employment 
#6 Smartest City in the World – (Forbes 2017)

Target Industries

Among DC’s industries is one of the top retail markets in the United States, with more than 1 million potential daily touchpoints; companies small and large stay connected due to a city infrastructure designed for speed and agility. And, it all takes place in a real estate market embedded in the top economy of any U.S. state.

Digital Media & Communications

The Washington, DC metro area has more than twice the concentration of employment in the Digital Media & Communications cluster than the national average. 

Details

Research & Development

The Washington, DC metro area is a national force in research and development, driving impactful innovation and developing cutting-edge research across the life sciences, engineering, and data science sectors.

Details

Marketing, Design, and Publishing

The Washington, DC metro area is a nationally competitive market for marketing, design, and publishing industries, with specialization in architectural services and news publishing.

Details

Management Consulting & Think Tanks

With access to federal and private clients, top-tier research institutes and universities, and highly skilled talent, Washington, DC is a top choice for consulting companies and organizations focused on a diversity of policy issues across industry sectors.

Details

Information Technology & Tech Services

Washington, DC is the heart of a globally recognized tech hub – ranked #3 in the U.S. for tech talent – with access to an industry-leading workforce of nearly 190,000.

Details

WASHINGTON DC ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP (WDCEP)

Washington DC Economic Partnership is a nonprofit, public-private partner at the core of economic development in Washington, DC. We connect the public sector to national and international corporations to advance sustainable and inclusive economic development.

We can support your business relocation and growth in a variety of ways:
Assist you with your Real Estate and Site Selection needs
Identify Local Market Opportunities
Connect you directly to Local government, Community Organizations, and Private Sector Leaders
Provide key insights from Local C-Suite Executives
Customize Community Tours
Develop key Market Intelligence and Custom Research
Unlock access to Financial Incentives
Learn more

Quality of Life

Washington, DC has made extensive investments in the quality of life of its residents in recent years.

The city boasts a range of top-ranked local universities and medical facilities, has greatly expanded air travel capabilities, local transit, and accessible micro-mobility options. The city is also a national leader in green policies, with a goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 60% by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

The healthcare system has been expanded to include greater pandemic preparedness, health equity initiatives, and specialized healthcare options, including a focus on maternal health. Investments in education have been made with new research facilities to combat health inequity and expand knowledge of medicine. Infrastructure has also been improved.

In addition to expansions in airports and public transportation systems, DC has heavily invested in parks and open spaces with plans for more to come. The city is has the #1 ranked park system in the US and is #2 for bike commuting. The District’s investments have enabled easy access to all parts of the city and greater Washington region, its talented workforce, and created an unmatched quality of life for residents.

Learn more

Our team

Audrey Polk

Vice President of Business Attraction

Kevin Morgan

Director of Tech Sector Attraction

