START HERE. SUCCEED HERE.

About us
As a quasi-public agency, we are the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island.
We serve as a government and community resource to help businesses expand in, and relocate to, Rhode Island.
We assist companies with:
Commercial real estate and property searches
Tax credits and other incentives
Business financing, renewable energy grants, and science and technology grants
Workforce training and talent development
Advantages
The RI Advantage
The potential for growth exists in the expansion of an already vibrant tourism industry, expected employment gains in higher education, and increased convention and gaming opportunities.
Optimal Location
Rhode Island’s ideal location in the Northeast boasts all the benefits of major commercial centers, including easy access to top companies, all manner of transportation, and world-class universities.
Living in RI
A great quality of life is synonymous with Rhode Island. Natural beauty, innovative arts, and a diverse mix of cultures blend with numerous dining options, exciting outdoor activities, and unmatched pride of place. And you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the state’s affordable cost of living.
Talent Rich
Millions of potential employees live within Rhode Island and the surrounding areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut. And thousands of students graduate from nearby colleges and universities each year. You won’t find a better place to discover the talent you need to grow your business.
BUSINESS CLIMATE MEETS CREATIVE CULTURE
Our state features seven distinctly different areas. Together, they make this a great place to visit — and an even better place to live.
How do we build a Rhode Island where everyone can accomplish what matters most in their lives? By investing in our people, our community, and an environment where innovation thrives.
Incentives
Tax Credits & Financing
Take advantage of RI tax credits and financing options such as Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit, Rebuild RI Tax Credit, and Tax Increment Financing.
Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credit
Tax Increment Financing
contact
Contact Us
Will Cox
Vice President of Business Development and Investments
Will serves as the Vice President of Business Development and Investments for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. In this role, he manages the business attraction life cycle for inbound job creation and investment, ensuring the full suite of economic development tools are available to support Rhode Island businesses.