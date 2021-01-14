DISCOVER LEAP LEBANON INNOVATION DISTRICT
Welcome to LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, the next location of global innovation. 9,000+ available acres strategically situated on Indiana’s I-65 Innovation Corridor, LEAP Lebanon offers diverse settings—megasite, advanced manufacturing, mixed-use and corporate campus—all on an SSI-certified (Strategic Site Inventory) site.
A well-connected nexus central to the knowledge and innovation assets of both Indianapolis and Purdue’s Discovery Park, LEAP Lebanon is your enterprise launchpad: Build faster, expand further and reach higher as you shape and support the economy of the future.
Indiana, USA
Why Choose LEAP Lebanon Innovation District
Build Faster. Expand Further. Reach higher.
Strategic Location
30 miles from Indianapolis; just 30 miles from Purdue University and Purdue’s Discovery Park.
Skilled Workforce
Experienced workforce of 1 million+ within a radius of 60 minutes.
Connectivity & Logistics
Multiple access points to the I-65 Innovation Corridor connect to Indiana’s Interstate network.
Here in Indiana, we invest in your success at every stage, at every level, and that starts with making the site selection process more rewarding in every way. Let’s collaborate, innovate and create greater prosperity beginning now.
9,000+
9,000+ acres ready to parcel for manufacturing or R&D facilities or corporate campuses.
50+
Leading biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies within 30 miles.
#1
Indiana’s top-ranked business environment offers an innovation-friendly regulatory framework.
#1
Home to top companies including Eli Lilly, Cummins, Elanco, Corteva, and Roche.
#5
Carnegie R1 Purdue University, nation’s 5th most innovative campus (U.S. News)
LEAP LEBANON ADVANTAGES
Indiana’s Innovation Cluster
At Purdue University’s Discovery Park, leading interdisciplinary research is expanding boundaries of knowledge to address 21st century global challenges, while the vital innovation hub of Indianapolis is changing the future with the products and research of some of the world’s premier companies in bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing, electro-chemical manufacturing, life sciences and bio tech, ag tech, microelectronics, battery innovation, clean tech, electrification and EV innovation, advanced manufacturing, mixed-use and corporate campus, and other critical areas.
A World Without Limits Within 30 Miles
Options proliferate in the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District: Immediate access to I-65 and two four-lane highways and easy access to Indiana’s comprehensive Interstate network assure unstoppable reach. Move fast, too, in a supportive district setting and with a ready workforce eager to take on challenges, a diverse high-quality pool drawn by an array of living options, from a metro setting to a college town to small and medium-sized communities where top-ranked schools and superb amenities keep residents rooted and flourishing.
LEAP LEBANON SITE DETAILS
Limitless Potential
At full build, LEAP Lebanon will be home to hundreds of companies, employing over 50,000 employees at industry-leading companies devoted to boundary-breaking projects in life sciences, microelectronics, ag-tech, clean tech, electrification and EV innovation.
The District will advance research that creates knowledge and jobs together, providing a unique space for cross pollination and collaboration between R&D labs and advanced manufacturing.
Strategic Location
Located at the midpoint of a 70-mile technology corridor that connects Indianapolis to the nationally ranked Purdue University, LEAP Lebanon is also proximate to three highway interchanges and sits only thirty miles from the soon-to-be largest FedEx Hub in the world and the #1 ranked airport in the country, Indianapolis International Airport.
Intentionality in Design
LEAP Lebanon’s strategic site selection is the result of a comprehensive review process conducted by the state of Indiana, an exacting evaluation of advantages such as infrastructure, available acreage and community leadership support—intentionality that promotes long-term prosperity.
Securing the Future Now
Global innovation. Limitless exploration. For industry and innovators, that is the promise of LEAP Districts. And for Indiana, LEAP Lebanon means powerful opportunity to re-shore production and critical industry, support the regional supply chain, grow the Indiana and regional economies, and, importantly, elevate the quality of life for Hoosiers.