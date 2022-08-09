About the Area

Welcome to Colorado’s Grand Junction area – where business meets adventure.

The Grand Junction area is the largest metropolitan area in western Colorado, with the amenities and infrastructure companies need to operate globally. Situated halfway between Denver and Salt Lake City, the Grand Junction area is easily accessible by air, rail, highway, and WiFi.

The region is known for its stunning natural beauty with towering red rock formations, the mighty Colorado River and world-renowned biking and hiking trails. But it’s also a hub for innovation with cutting edge research and technology facilities, advanced manufacturing, robust heath care, and a thriving agricultural sector.