About the Area
Welcome to Colorado’s Grand Junction area – where business meets adventure.
The Grand Junction area is the largest metropolitan area in western Colorado, with the amenities and infrastructure companies need to operate globally. Situated halfway between Denver and Salt Lake City, the Grand Junction area is easily accessible by air, rail, highway, and WiFi.
The region is known for its stunning natural beauty with towering red rock formations, the mighty Colorado River and world-renowned biking and hiking trails. But it’s also a hub for innovation with cutting edge research and technology facilities, advanced manufacturing, robust heath care, and a thriving agricultural sector.
Grand Junction is where passion meets purpose. It’s where cutting-edge industries thrive and fortune favors the bold.
Thanks to low real estate costs, little-to-no traffic, year-round temperate weather, and immediate access to the outdoors, the area provides both low costs of living and doing business, and a high quality of life, which results in happy, productive employees who stay in their jobs longer.
Colorado’s Grand Junction area, nestled between the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and the stunning Moab desert, embraces western work ethic and new-age innovation.
EquipmentShare, a construction equipment and technology solutions company, opened a new location in Grand Junction, CO, on Aug. 9. The branch will serve local contractors and provide dozens of job opportunities for the area.
The communities that makeup Colorado’s Grand Junction area are as diverse as the breathtaking geology the valley was carved out of, but we all share the same values.
City of Grand Junction
Bustling with commerce, industry, culture, and recreation, the City of Grand Junction is the populous center of the region. Grand Junction is home to Colorado Mesa University, one of the nation’s fastest-growing universities in the nation. The city provides easy access to surrounding communities and beautiful outdoor scenery through the Colorado National Monument.
The area features several shovel-ready sites and commercial properties for purchase or lease.
City of Fruita
The City of Fruita values quality of life. It’s an inclusive city with a small-town feel, a vibrant downtown, and plenty of public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Fruita fosters a fun and funky atmosphere and instant access to the incredible outdoors. Located right off interstate 70 and only 20 minutes away from the Grand Junction Regional Airport, with daily direct flights to major U.S. cities.
Fruita boasts access to a skilled labor force and build-to-suite and lease-to-own commercial real estate options.
Town of Palisade
In the shadows of Mt. Garfield, the picturesque town of Palisade prospers. While the town is famous for its peaches, Palisade also has over a thousand acres of vineyards and continues to make a splash in the wine industry.
Palisade is a leader in agribusiness and home to many wineries, a nationally recognized distillery, and a timeless downtown featuring bakeries, markets, and restaurants. The community features beautiful Victorian homes and plenty of family-friendly activities and festivals throughout the year.