About Us
Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation
It is the goal of the Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation to grow and attract high value-added, community minded base/primary businesses. We accomplish this goal by supporting the expansion and recruitment of companies that we believe will benefit our community as well as those that have the potential to benefit from what Columbus and Bartholomew County has to offer.
Unique STEM* education, offerings, along with distinct capabilities in advanced manufacturing, create our world-renown design strengths that allow businesses to succeed.
Columbus and Bartholomew County, Indiana
Target Industries
The local workforce in Columbus and Bartholomew County, Indiana is currently specialized in five manufacturing sub-sectors:
Machinery/Engine Manufacturing
23.0 x U.S. Average Employment
Automotive/ Transportation Equipment
7.8 x U.S. Average Employment
Paper Products
3.5 x U.S. Average Employment
Fabricated Metals Manufacturing
3.4 x U.S. Average Employment
Plastics Product Manufacturing
3.2 x U.S. Average Employment
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
1.08 x U.S. Average Employment
R&D and Engineering Services
One of the highest concentration of mechanical engineers in the nation.
Why It’s Our Target
Close proximity to National “Top 10” Engineering Schools.
Existing R&D Centers in Columbus offer synergistic benefits.
Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.
Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Centrally located for major regional & national markets.
Why It’s Our Target
Part of the Indiana Pharmaceutical “Triangle” with major players Lilly, Roche, Catalent, Lannet, Blairex & Applied Laboratories.
10,000 local workers with matching occupation strengths.
Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.
Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.
Aerospace
8.0x US avg concentration for Transportation Equipment Manufacturing.
Why It’s Our Target
80,000 production workers in region.
171 companies employ 25,000 persons in Indiana within Aerospace Product Manufacturing industry.
Nearby major players include Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, and more.
Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.
Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.
Cyber Security
Ivy Tech Cyber Academy produces credentialed Cyber technicians with 11-month program.
Why It’s Our Target
Founding Member Southern Indiana Defense Network focused on Unmanned Systems (UAV/UGV), Cyber & Electronic Warfare, Prototyping / Testing / Evaluation, Sensors & Robotics
Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.
Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.
Air, Rail, Road…We’ve got you covered!
11 hour transit to 65% of U.S. population.