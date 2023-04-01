Business Climate Talented Workforce Living Here

Columbus, Indiana | Unexpected
Unforgettable.

Columbus, Indiana is consistently ranked among the Top Ten locations in the United States. With one of the highest concentrations of engineering talent in the nation, 39% manufacturing employment, I-65 access, and nationally recognized community living, now is the right time to consider the unexpected opportunities this unforgettable community has to offer.

About Us

Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation

It is the goal of the Greater Columbus Indiana Economic Development Corporation to grow and attract high value-added, community minded base/primary businesses. We accomplish this goal by supporting the expansion and recruitment of companies that we believe will benefit our community as well as those that have the potential to benefit from what Columbus and Bartholomew County has to offer.

Unique STEM* education, offerings, along with distinct capabilities in advanced manufacturing, create our world-renown design strengths that allow businesses to succeed.

Contact Us

Columbus, Indiana is consistently ranked among the Top Ten locations in the United States.

Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics. We are an 11 hour drive to nearly 62% of the US Population.

Columbus and Bartholomew County, Indiana

Target Industries

The local workforce in Columbus and Bartholomew County, Indiana is currently specialized in five manufacturing sub-sectors:

Machinery/Engine Manufacturing

23.0 x U.S. Average Employment

Automotive/ Transportation Equipment 

7.8 x U.S. Average Employment

Paper Products

3.5 x U.S. Average Employment

Fabricated Metals Manufacturing

3.4 x U.S. Average Employment

Plastics Product Manufacturing

3.2 x U.S. Average Employment

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1.08 x U.S. Average Employment

R&D and Engineering Services

One of the highest concentration of mechanical engineers in the nation.

Why It’s Our Target

Close proximity to National “Top 10” Engineering Schools.

Existing R&D Centers in Columbus offer synergistic benefits.

Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.

Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Centrally located for major regional & national markets.

Why It’s Our Target

Part of the Indiana Pharmaceutical “Triangle” with major players Lilly, Roche, Catalent, Lannet, Blairex & Applied Laboratories.

10,000 local workers with matching occupation strengths.

Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.

Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.

Aerospace

8.0x US avg concentration for Transportation Equipment Manufacturing.

Why It’s Our Target

80,000 production workers in region.

171 companies employ 25,000 persons in Indiana within Aerospace Product Manufacturing industry.

Nearby major players include Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, and more.

Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.

Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.

Cyber Security

Ivy Tech Cyber Academy produces credentialed Cyber technicians with 11-month program.

Why It’s Our Target

Founding Member Southern Indiana Defense Network focused on Unmanned Systems (UAV/UGV), Cyber & Electronic Warfare, Prototyping / Testing / Evaluation, Sensors & Robotics

Attractive Target-Specific Local & State Incentive Packages.

Columbus, Indiana, has quick and easy access for transportation and logistics.

Air, Rail, Road…We’ve got you covered!

11 hour transit to 65% of U.S. population.

View Location Advantages Property Search